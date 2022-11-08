Main picView gallery

UDC

review star

No reviews yet

300 Phillips Boulevard

Ewing, NJ 08628

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Daily Specials - choose either one daily or byo option

crisp romaine / slow roasted chicken / blue cheese / hb egg / grilled onions / heirloom tomato / shallot vinaigrette
Southwest Chicken Salad (VP/GFP)

Southwest Chicken Salad (VP/GFP)

chipotle dusted beyond chicken tender or smokey chipotle grilled chicken, mixed greens, roast corn, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette, croutons up for grabs!

BBQ Chicken Wrap (GFP)

BBQ Chicken Wrap (GFP)

BBQ Smothered Grilled Chicken Breast, romaine, black bean and corn salsa, BBQ ranch dressing, frizzled onions, tomato wrap

Chicken Parm Hero

Chicken Parm Hero

Crispy breaded chicken topped with fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and homemade sauce on an Italian hero

Weekly Specials

Southwest Chicken Salad (VP/GFP)

Southwest Chicken Salad (VP/GFP)

chipotle dusted beyond chicken tender or smokey chipotle grilled chicken, mixed greens, roast corn, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette, croutons up for grabs!

BYO Burrito Bowl! (GF/VP)

BYO Burrito Bowl! (GF/VP)

Pick from our selection of fresh delicious toppings and proteins, mix and match, add this, remove that, however you like it, you can have it your way!

Deli

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich

Grill

Build Your Own Grill Sandwich

Build Your Own Grill Sandwich

Salad

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

Soup

Chicken Tortilla (GF)

Chicken Tortilla (GF)

Fire Roasted Veggie (V/GF)

Fire Roasted Veggie (V/GF)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 4:45 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 4:45 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 4:45 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 4:45 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 4:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

4:45pm Ordering Window is for 2nd Shift. Delivery will be to 250 & 375 between 4:30-5:00pm. Please place order by 3:45pm.

Location

300 Phillips Boulevard, Ewing, NJ 08628

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
