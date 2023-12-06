- Home
Pennington Bagel
25 ROUTE 31 S STE C
Pennington, NJ 08534
Bagels
Mini Bagels
Spreads
8oz Spreads
Smoked Fish on a Bagel
Breakfast Sandwich
- Egg Breakfast Sandwich$5.25
Served on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.25
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap
- Meat Breakfast Sandwich$5.75
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap
- Meat and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap
- Meat & Egg Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap
- Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.25
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap
Create Your Own Sandwich
- Turkey Sandwhich$10.00
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
- Ham Sandwich$10.00
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
- Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
- Pastrami Sandwich$11.00
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
- Roast Beef Sandwich$11.00
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
- Corned Beef Sandwich$11.00
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
- Salami Sandwich$9.00
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
- Cheese Sandwich$7.50
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
- Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
- Homemade Tuna Sandwich$10.50
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
- Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich$10.50
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
- BLT Sandwich$10.00
Served on your choie of bagel,bread, or wrap. Served with a pickle
Hoagies
- Italian Hoagie$10.50
Ham, Salami, Cappicola and Provolone Cheese served on a 1/2 Twist with a pickle
- Turkey & Cheese Hoagie$10.50
Served on 1/2 Twist with a pickle
- Chicken Breast & Cheese Hoagie$10.50
Served on 1/2 Twist with a pickle
- Ham & Chese Hoagie$10.50
Served on 1/2 Twist with a pickle
- Pastrami Hoagie$11.50
Served on 1/2 Twist with a pickle
- Cornbeef Hoagie$11.50
Served on 1/2 Twist with a pickle
- Homemade Tuna Hoagie$11.50
Served on 1/2 Twist with a pickle
- Homemade Chicken Salad Hoagie$11.50
Served on 1/2 Twist with a pickle
- Homemade Egg Salad Hoagie$11.50
Served on 1/2 Twist with a pickle
Vegetarian Combo
- 15 Vegetarian Combo$11.50
Fresh Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & roasted red peppers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- 16 Vegetarian Combo$11.50
Roasted red pepper hummus, sprouts, carrots, cucumber & tomato.
- 17 Vegetarian Combo$11.50
Your choice of veggie cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, or melted Colby Jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots & honey mustard.
- 18 Vegetarian Combo$11.50
Sprouts, lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumber, & onions with Lite Ranch dressing.
Sandwich Combo
- #1 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Maple honey ham with scallion cream cheese, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #2 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Hot pastrami with melted Swiss cheese, homemade coleslaw and cajun mayo. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #3 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Hot Roast Beef with minced Onion and Melted Chedder Cheese topped with Horsehardish Sauce. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #4 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Salsalito turkey breast, melted Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #5 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Ham and turkey, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard and mayo. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #6 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Chicken breast, melted Muenster cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #7 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Cracked Peppermill turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #8 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Homemade famous chicken salad, Provolone cheese, bacon and honey mustard. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #11 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Hot corned beef with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Russian Dressing. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #12 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Buffalo chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo or Blue cheese dressing. Can be served hot or cold. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #13 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Chicken breast, roasted red peppers, melted Provolone cheese and mayo. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #14 Sandwich Combo$12.75
Maple honey turkey breast, melted Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #19 Sandwich Combo$12.75
One of our most popular sandwiches! BBQ chicken breast, melted Colby Jack cheese, minced onions, BBQ sauce, bacon and mayo. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- Olympic Sandwich Combo$12.75
Chicken breast, melted Gouda cheese, avocado, cranberries, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- Apple/ Brie & Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.75
Chicken breast, melted Brie cheese, spinach and pesto. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- Spicy Hoy Sandwich Combo$12.75
Buffalo chicken breast, melted Colby Jack cheese, cream cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Tostitos. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- Blazing Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.75
Buffalo chicken breast, Blue cheese, melted Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, avocado, bacon and hot sauce. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- Stoken Sandwich Combo$12.75
Chicken breast with melted cheddar, spinach, bacon , avocado and topped with ranch. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- WeMakeWich Sandwich Combo$12.75
Bacon, melted Pepper jack Cheese, Red Onion, Avocado and Cajun Mayo.Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
Low Fat Sandwich Combo
- #9 Low Fat Sandwich Combo$11.50
Maple honey ham, Lite scallion cream cheese, cucumbers and tomato. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
- #10 Low Fat Sandwich Combo$11.50
Cracked Pepper Mill Turkey, tomato, onions and spicy mustard. Your choice of coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, or small bag of chips and a pickle or upgrade to Deep River chips.
Tossed Salad Combos
- Chef's Salad$12.25
Turkey, ham, and roast beef with cheese and half boiled egg. Served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, tomato, with your choice of dressing and a mini bagel.
- Chicken B.L.T. Salad$12.25
Oven roasted chicken breast with Muenster cheese and bacon. Served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, tomato, with your choice of dressing and a mini bagel.
- Just Veggie & Cheese Salad$12.25
Choose two cheeses with roasted red peppers and hard boiled egg. Option to add hot peppers. Served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, tomato, with your choice of dressing and a mini bagel.
- Roasted Red Pepper & Chicken Breast Salad$12.25
Chicken breast with roasted red peppers and Provolone cheese. Served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, tomato, with your choice of dressing and a mini bagel.
- Three Scoop Sampler Salad$12.25
Choose three scoops of our homemade chicken, tuna, or egg salad. Served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, tomato, with your choice of dressing and a mini bagel.
- Single Scoop Salad$11.25
Choose one scoop of homemade chicken, tuna, or egg salad. Served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, tomato, with your choice of dressing and a mini bagel.
- Cobb Salad$12.25
Chicken breast, bacon, crumbled Blue cheese and hard boiled egg. Served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, tomato, with your choice of dressing and a mini bagel.
- Chicken Caeser Salad$12.25
Mixed greens, chicken breast and Asiago cheese with bagel croutons and Caesar dressing. Served with your choice of mini bagel.
- Create You Own Salad$12.25
Choose from any one meat, one cheese, and any two of our salad toppings. Served with your choice of mini bagel.
By the Pound or Half Pound
Extra Side
Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Bagels baked the old fashion way since 1994! Going on 30 years. Come in today and try one for yourself.
