Italian
Bars & Lounges

Marsilo's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

71 West Upper Ferry Road

West Trenton, NJ 08628

Popular Items

Chicken Parm
Lasagna
Vodka Rigatoni

Starters

Artichoke Hearts Limone

$15.00

artichokes francaise / white wine / lemon

Calamari Fritto

$16.00

cherry peppers / marinara

Clams Casino

$14.00

middle neck clams / peppers / onions / bacon / butter / white wine

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

baked jumbo sliced pan-fried eggplant / whipped ricotta / marinara / mozzarella

Garlic Bread

$5.00
Garlic Bread with Sauce

$8.00

cream blue cheese / provolone / mozzarella / asiago

Giant Meatball Parm

$9.00

pork / beef / sausage / asiago cheese / marinara

Mussels

$15.00

spicy marinara sauce / or butter garlic basil sauce / plum tomatoes

Sausage & Peppers Skillet

$11.00

fennel sausage / roasted peppers / aged provolone / herb oil

Salad

Arugula

$10.00

baby arugula / cherry tomato / shaved reggiano parmesan / red onion / lemon vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$12.00

goat cheese / red onion / olive oil / lemon / candied pecans

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine / croutons / caesar dressing / grated parmesan

Chopped Antipasto

$15.00

crisp romaine / roasted peppers / olives / provolone / egg / fresh mozzarella / salami / Italian dressing

House Salad

$4.95

mixed greens / provolone / balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta

Braised Beef Pappardelle

$28.00

cipollini onion / oven roast tomato / port wine demi

Fettuccine Alfredo with Sausage

$23.00

cream / butter / grated parmesan cheese / alfredo cream sauce / sausage

Gnocchi Bolognese

$28.00
Gnocchi Dinner

$28.00

ricotta gnocchi / shitake mushrooms / crispy pancetta / peas / brandywine cream sauce

Gnocchi Dinner

$28.00

ricotta gnocchi / shitake mushrooms / crispy pancetta / peas / brandywine cream sauce

Lasagna

$26.00

sausage / beef / plum tomato / ricotta cheese

Manicotti & Meatball

$24.00

two manicotti / giant meatball / marinara

Seafood Rustica

$35.00

mussels / clams / shrimp / lobster / garlic / plum tomatoes / white wine / over linguini

Shrimp Provencal

$28.00

shrimp / capers / black olives / plum tomatoes / garlic butter / white wine sauce / over spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

shrimp / lemon / butter/ white wine/ over linguini

Vodka Rigatoni

$22.00

rigatoni pasta / light plum tomato cream sauce

Entrees

Chicken Cacciatore

$28.00

roasted bone-in chicken / red wine vinegar / white wine/ rosemary / Marsilio's Most Popular Dish since 1951!

Chicken Francaise

$28.00
Chicken Parm

$28.00

pan fried breaded chicken / baked with mozzarella / fresh marinara / penne pasta

Chicken Saltimbocca

$28.00

chicken breasts / prosciutto / mozzarella / spinach / marsala sage sauce

Chicken Scarpariello

$28.00

breast of chicken / Italian sausage / red peppers / butter / garlic / white wine

Chicken Sorrentino

$28.00

sauteed chicken breast / proscuitto / eggplant / mozzarella / white wine sauce

Chicken Vittoria

$28.00

sautéed breast of chicken / tomato / artichoke heart / mozzarella / white wine

Eggplant Parm

$26.00

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$26.00

baked jumbo sliced pan-fried eggplant / whipped ricotta / marinara / mozzarella

Filet Au Poivre

$39.00

7 oz Filet Mignon / peppercorn cream sauce / roasted rosemary potatoes

Filet Mignon

$39.00

7 oz filet / Barolo wine sauce demi glaze / roasted potato wedges

NY Strip

$49.00

14 oz Prime NY Strip / peppers / onions / mushrooms / tomatoes / roasted potato wedges

Pork Chop

$32.00

fennel / roasted tomato / white wine / caper pan sauce

Pork Chop Carbonara

$32.00

grilled pork chop / brandy cream sauce / onion / pancetta /

Roebling Ave Veal Chop

$43.00

veal scallopini / prosciutto / mozzarella / spinach / marsala sage sauce

Salmon

$32.00

7oz / roasted vegetable / lemon broth / tarragon

Tuscan Salmon

$30.00
Veal Chop Black Bleu

$49.00

Bone-In Veal Chop / melted bleu cheese / port wine demi glaze / potatoes

Veal Chop Marsala

$49.00

Bone-in Veal Chop / marsala wine sauce / mushrooms / potatoes

Veal Francaise

$32.00

Veal Parm

$32.00

pan fried veal scallopini / baked with mozzarella / fresh marinara / "World's Best"

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.00

veal scallopini / prosciutto / mozzarella / spinach / marsala sage sauce

I Can't Decide!

Everything Francaise

$32.00

veal / chicken / shrimp / artichoke

Everything Parm

$29.00

chicken / meatball / eggplant

Veal Parm /Chicken Cacciatore/Brocoli Rabe

$31.00

try a little bit of everything / MK's favorites!

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Roasted Veggies

$8.00

green squash / yellow squash / carrots

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00
Roasted Potato Wedges

$7.00

Side Gluten Free Pasta

$5.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00
Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Cheese Cake

$8.00

Cannolis

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Tartufo

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.95

Kids Penne Marinara

$9.95

Kids Penne Butter and Oil

$9.95

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$12.95

Kids Chicken Parm

$12.95

Kids Ravioli Marinara

$12.95
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
