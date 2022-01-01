Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom (ORDERS NOT ACCEPTED PRIOR TO 4PM)
17 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
573 Durham Rd, Newtown, PA 18940
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Relic On State - 101 South State Street
No Reviews
101 South State Street Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurant