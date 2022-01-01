  • Home
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom (ORDERS NOT ACCEPTED PRIOR TO 4PM)

17 Reviews

$$

573 Durham Rd

Newtown, PA 18940

Popular Items

Classic Pizza
San Marzano Pizza
Sausage and Honey Pizza

Signature Pizza

If you would like to remove any items from the signature pies, please build your custom pie under the classic pie option or white pie option.

Classic Pizza

$18.00

Don’t mess with perfection. Vince’s original plain pie. Slices of mozzarella baked into a thin flakey crust with our secret sauce on top. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

Florentino Pizza

$21.00

One of our best sellers! Fresh shredded mozzarella, olive oil, garlic and fresh chopped spinach (onion optional but recommended). Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

Fungi Pizza

$22.50

This pie will not disappoint. Mixed exotic mushrooms (cremini, oyster, shiitake), shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese and rich white truffle oil. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

Italian Stallion

$22.50

This pie takes all the flavors from a classic Italian dish and incorporates it into a pie! The classic pie with mild Italian sausage, peppers and onions. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

PAG Pizza

$24.00

PAG Should stand for “Perfection, Amazing, Glorious”. Thin slices of pear, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumbles, fresh arugula and white truffle oil. It’s like a high five in your mouth! Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

Pig Pizza

$22.50

It’s Pigtacular!! Mozzarella cheese, sauce, San Marzano tomatoes, pepperoni and Italian sausage. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

Make Your Own Kit

$10.00

The Make Your Own Pizza Kit comes with dough, cheese, sauce, grated cheese and pepperoni. Everything needed to make your own 8" personal pizza at home.

San Marzano Pizza

$21.00

Our spin on a traditional Margherita Pizza. Fresh shredded mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil, salt, pepper, and San Marzano tomatoes. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

Sausage and Honey Pizza

$24.00

Sweet, spicy and completely mind-blowing! The classic pie with mild Italian sausage, San Marzano tomatoes, jalapenos, drizzled with honey and white truffle oil. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

Steak and Hot Pizza

$21.00

Just like it sounds. The Classic Pie with Philly cheesesteak and banana peppers. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

Sweet and Salty

$22.50

Did someone say Bacon? Fresh mozzarella, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and honey. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.

Classic White Pizza

$17.00

The classic pie with no sauce.

Stromboli

Plain Stromboli

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese, sauce, grated cheese and oil.

Pepperoni Stromboli

$18.75

Mozzarella cheese, sauce, pepperoni, grated cheese and oil.

Spinach Stromboli

$19.50

Mozzarella cheese, spinach, garlic, grated cheese and oil.

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$18.75

Mozzarella cheese, Philly cheesesteak, grated cheese and oil. (sauce is recommended on the side).

Italian Stromboli

$20.25

Mozzarella cheese, secret sauce, Italian sausage, onions, sweet peppers, grated cheese and oil.

Extra Sauce on Side

$0.75

Salads

Family Size Caesar Salad

$15.25

Family Size House Salad

$15.25

Family Size Greek Salad

$15.25

Extra Dressing OS

$0.75

Individual Caesar Salad

$6.25

Individual House Salad

$6.25

Individual Greek Salad

$6.25

Extra Dressing OS

$0.75

Beer Wall group

Feeling Better

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

573 Durham Rd, Newtown, PA 18940

Directions

Map
