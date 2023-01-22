- Home
Richboro
Sandwiches
Pallante's Italian Deli
Pallante's Italian Deli
71 Reviews
$
130 Almshouse Rd
Unit 207
Richboro, PA 18954
Hoagie Trays
Specialty Trays
Italian Sampler
Marinated Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Pepper Shooters, Olives, Sharp Provolone, Margherita Pepperoni.
Pepperoni & Cheese Tray
Pepper Asiago, Sharp Provolone, Mild Provolone, Margherita Pepperoni
Italian Antipasto Tray
Roasted Vegetables, Marinated Mozzarella, Sharp Provolone, Olives, Artichokes, Mortadella, Soppresatta
Hot Trays
Baked Ziti
Penne Pasta Served with Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, and Ricotta Cheese.
Meatballs Tray
Homemade Meatballs and Homemade Marinara. Served with rolls.
Sausage & Pep
Sweet Sausage with Grilled Peppers and Onions. Served with Rolls.
Pork Tray
Homemade Roast Pork and Au Jus. Served with Rolls.
Roast Beef Tray
Homemade Roast Beef and Au Jus. Served with Rolls.
Chicken Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Salad Trays
Old Fashion Pies (Square)
Old Fashion
Sauce with a touch of Locatelli cheese.
Old Fashion Cheese
Cheese on the bottom. Our most popular pie.
White Italian Pie
Choice of broccoli rabe or spinach with mozzarella and Italian sausage.
White Veggie Pie
Thinly sliced eggplant & zucchini with chopped bell peppers, red onions, mozzarella and secret spices.
Mozzarella Basil Tomato Pie
Chopped plum tomato topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.
Wheat Veggie Tomato Pie
Small Pizzas (Round)
Large Pizzas (Round)
Stromboli
South Philly Style Hoagies
Small Original Italian Sandwich
Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil and Spices served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Don Supreme Sandwich
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Godfather Sandwich
Hot Coppa, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.
Small Triple Threat Sandwich
Prosciutto, Soppressta, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.
Small Cosmo Sandwich
Hot Soppressata, Capicola, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Paesano Sandwich
Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Mild Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Molise Sandwich
Proscuitto, Fresh Mozzerella, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Vito Sandwich
Our homemade Roast Pork, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Clemenza Sandwich
Our Homemade Roast Beef, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Tony Sandwich
Prosciutto, Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Provolone, Spinach, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Louie Sandwich
Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Pepato Sandwich
Pepper Turkey, Pepper Asiago Cheese, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Tommy Sandwich
Imported Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Veggie Sandwich
Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Italian Tuna Sandwich
Tuna in Olive Oil, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Original Italian Sandwich
Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil and Spices served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Don Supreme Sandwich
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Godfather Sandwich
Hot Coppa, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.
Half Triple Threat Sandwich
Prosciutto, Soppressta, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.
Half Cosmo Sandwich
Hot Soppressata, Capicola, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Paesano Sandwich
Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Mild Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Molise Sandwich
Proscuitto, Fresh Mozzerella, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Vito Sandwich
Our homemade Roast Pork, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Clemenza Sandwich
Our Homemade Roast Beef, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Tony Sandwich
Prosciutto, Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Provolone, Spinach, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Louie Sandwich
Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Pepato Sandwich
Pepper Turkey, Pepper Asiago Cheese, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Tommy Sandwich
Imported Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Veggie Sandwich
Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Italian Tuna Sandwich
Tuna in Olive Oil, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Original Italian
Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil and Spices served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Don Supreme
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Godfather
Hot Coppa, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.
Whole Triple Threat
Prosciutto, Soppressta, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.
Whole Cosmo
Hot Soppressata, Capicola, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Paesano
Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Mild Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Molise
Proscuitto, Fresh Mozzerella, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Vito
Our homemade Roast Pork, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Clemenza
Our Homemade Roast Beef, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Tony
Prosciutto, Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Provolone, Spinach, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Louie
Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Pepato
Pepper Turkey, Pepper Asiago Cheese, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Tommy
Imported Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Veggie
Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Italian Tuna
Tuna in Olive Oil, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Traditional Hoagies
Sm American
Cooked Salami, Bologna, Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Traditional Italian
Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Ham & Cheese
Imported Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Turkey & Cheese
Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Roast Beef & Cheese
Seasoned Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded R
Sm Corned Beef Special
Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Roast Beef Special
Roast Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Turkey Special
Oven Roasted Turkey, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Chicken Salad
Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce. Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Mortadella & Sharp Provolone
Beretta Mortadella, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Prosciutto & Sharp Provolone
Imported Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Mixed Cheese Sandwich
American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Mild Provolone, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small HLTHY Turkey & Cheese
Low Salt Turkey, Slender American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small HLTHY Turkey & Spinach
Low Salt Turkey, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Sm Genoa & Cheese
Genoa Salami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half American
Cooked Salami, Bologna, Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Traditional Italian
Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Ham & Cheese
Imported Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Turkey & Cheese
Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Roast Beef & Cheese
Seasoned Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded R
Half Corned Beef Special
Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Roast Beef Special
Roast Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Turkey Special
Oven Roasted Turkey, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Chicken Salad
Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Tuna Salad
Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce. Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Mortadella & Sharp Provolone
Beretta Mortadella, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Prosciutto & Sharp Provolone
Imported Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Mixed Cheese
American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Mild Provolone, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half HLTHY Turkey & Cheese
Low Salt Turkey, Slender American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half HLTHY Turkey & Spinach
Low Salt Turkey, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Genoa & Cheese
Genoa Salami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole American
Cooked Salami, Bologna, Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Traditional Italian
Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Ham & Cheese
Imported Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Turkey & Cheese
Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Roast Beef & Cheese
Seasoned Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded R
Whole Corned Beef Special
Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Roast Beef Special
Roast Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Turkey Special
Oven Roasted Turkey, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Chicken Salad
Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Tuna Salad
Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce. Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Mortadella & Sharp Provolone
Beretta Mortadella, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Prosciutto & Sharp Provolone
Imported Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole Mixed Cheese
American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Mild Provolone, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole HLTHY Turkey & Cheese
Low Salt Turkey, Slender American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Whole HLTHY Turkey & Spinach
Low Salt Turkey, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Steak Sandwiches
Half Plain Steak
Chopped Sirloin Steak served on a Seedless Roll.
Half Cheese Steak
Chopped Sirloin, and American Cheese. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Half Pizza Steak
Chopped Sirloin, Mozzarella Cheese, and our Homemade Marinara Sauce. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Half Cheese Steak Hoagle
Chopped Sirloin, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Spices. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Whole Plain Steak Sandwich
Chopped Sirloin Steak served on a Seedless Roll.
Whole Cheese Steak
Chopped Sirloin, and American Cheese. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Whole Pizza Steak
Chopped Sirloin, Mozzarella Cheese, and our Homemade Marinara Sauce. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Whole Cheese Steak Hoagie
Chopped Sirloin, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Spices. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Grilled Chicken Steak
Half Chicken Steak
Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast served on a Seedless Roll.
Half Chicken Cheese Steak
Fresh Chopped Chicken, and American Cheese. Served on a Seedless Roll
Half Chicken Caesar
Fresh Chopped Chicken, Parmesan Cheese Lettuce, and Cesar Dressing. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Half Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, and Hot Sauce. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Half Barbecue Chicken Steak
Fresh Chopped Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Half Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato Served on a Seedless Roll.
Whole Chicken Steak
Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Whole Chicken Cheese Steak
Fresh Chopped Chicken, and American Cheese. Served on a Seedless Roll
Whole Chicken Caesar
Fresh Chopped Chicken, Parmesan Cheese Lettuce, and Cesar Dressing. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Whole Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, and Hot Sauce. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Whole Barbecue Chicken Steak
Fresh Chopped Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Whole Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato Served on a Seedless Roll.
South Philly Style Chicken Cutlets
Small Chicken Cutlet Hoagle
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Chicken Cutlet
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Chicken Cutlet Itallano
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Sharp Provolone, Broccoli Rabe, and Roasted Peppers. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Small Chicken Cutlet Pallante
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, and Long Hots. Served on a Seeded Roll.