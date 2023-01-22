Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza
Italian

Pallante's Italian Deli

71 Reviews

$

130 Almshouse Rd

Unit 207

Richboro, PA 18954

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Old Fashion Cheese
Mozzarella Basil Tomato Pie
Half Turkey & Cheese

Hoagie Trays

Hoagies are made with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Olive Oil.

Small Tray

$55.00

Feeds 5-6 people.

Medium Tray

$80.00

Feeds 8-10 people.

Large Tray

$103.00

Feed 12-14 people.

Extra Large Tray

$125.00

Feeds 18-20 people.

Extra Extra Large Tray

$147.00

Feeds 22-25 people.

Specialty Trays

Italian Sampler

Italian Sampler

$53.00+

Marinated Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Pepper Shooters, Olives, Sharp Provolone, Margherita Pepperoni.

Pepperoni & Cheese Tray

Pepperoni & Cheese Tray

$47.00+

Pepper Asiago, Sharp Provolone, Mild Provolone, Margherita Pepperoni

Italian Antipasto Tray

Italian Antipasto Tray

$58.00+

Roasted Vegetables, Marinated Mozzarella, Sharp Provolone, Olives, Artichokes, Mortadella, Soppresatta

Hot Trays

Baked Ziti

$40.00+

Penne Pasta Served with Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, and Ricotta Cheese.

Meatballs Tray

$46.00+

Homemade Meatballs and Homemade Marinara. Served with rolls.

Sausage & Pep

$46.00+

Sweet Sausage with Grilled Peppers and Onions. Served with Rolls.

Pork Tray

$48.00+

Homemade Roast Pork and Au Jus. Served with Rolls.

Roast Beef Tray

$48.00+

Homemade Roast Beef and Au Jus. Served with Rolls.

Chicken Parmigiana

$52.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$52.00+

Salad Trays

Caesar Salad Tray

$26.00+

Romaine, shaved cheese & homemade croutons.

Tossed Salad Tray

$26.00+

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, & croutons

Old Fashion Pies (Square)

16” square pie. Great for parties served hot or room temperature. Cut into 12 pieces or double cut into 24 pieces.

Old Fashion

$15.49

Sauce with a touch of Locatelli cheese.

Old Fashion Cheese

Old Fashion Cheese

$18.20

Cheese on the bottom. Our most popular pie.

White Italian Pie

White Italian Pie

$21.99

Choice of broccoli rabe or spinach with mozzarella and Italian sausage.

White Veggie Pie

White Veggie Pie

$21.99

Thinly sliced eggplant & zucchini with chopped bell peppers, red onions, mozzarella and secret spices.

Mozzarella Basil Tomato Pie

Mozzarella Basil Tomato Pie

$22.99

Chopped plum tomato topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.

Wheat Veggie Tomato Pie

$21.99

Small Pizzas (Round)

Small 12'' Traditional Pizza

$10.75

Small 12" Tomato Pie

$10.75

Small 12'' White Pie

$10.99

Large Pizzas (Round)

Large 16'' Traditional Pizza

$15.49

Large 16" Tomato Pie

$15.49

Large 16'' White Pie

$16.25

Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.50

Stromboli

Cheese & Sauce Stromboli

$15.49

Steak & Cheese Stromboli

$18.25

Chicken & Cheese Stromboli

$18.25

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$18.50

South Philly Style Hoagies

Small Original Italian Sandwich

$8.25

Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil and Spices served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Don Supreme Sandwich

$8.50

Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Godfather Sandwich

$8.50

Hot Coppa, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.

Small Triple Threat Sandwich

$8.99

Prosciutto, Soppressta, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.

Small Cosmo Sandwich

$8.50

Hot Soppressata, Capicola, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Paesano Sandwich

$8.50

Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Mild Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Molise Sandwich

$8.99

Proscuitto, Fresh Mozzerella, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Vito Sandwich

$8.25

Our homemade Roast Pork, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Clemenza Sandwich

$8.50

Our Homemade Roast Beef, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Tony Sandwich

$8.50

Prosciutto, Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Provolone, Spinach, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Louie Sandwich

$8.50

Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Pepato Sandwich

$8.25

Pepper Turkey, Pepper Asiago Cheese, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Tommy Sandwich

$8.25

Imported Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Veggie Sandwich

$8.50

Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Italian Tuna Sandwich

$8.25

Tuna in Olive Oil, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Caprese Sandwich

$8.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Original Italian Sandwich

$11.25

Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil and Spices served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Don Supreme Sandwich

$11.50

Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Godfather Sandwich

$11.50

Hot Coppa, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.

Half Triple Threat Sandwich

$11.99

Prosciutto, Soppressta, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.

Half Cosmo Sandwich

$11.25

Hot Soppressata, Capicola, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Paesano Sandwich

$11.25

Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Mild Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Molise Sandwich

$11.99

Proscuitto, Fresh Mozzerella, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Vito Sandwich

$10.99

Our homemade Roast Pork, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Clemenza Sandwich

$11.50

Our Homemade Roast Beef, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Tony Sandwich

$11.25

Prosciutto, Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Provolone, Spinach, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Louie Sandwich

$11.25

Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Pepato Sandwich

$10.99

Pepper Turkey, Pepper Asiago Cheese, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Tommy Sandwich

$10.99

Imported Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Veggie Sandwich

$11.25

Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Italian Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Tuna in Olive Oil, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Caprese Sandwich

$11.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Original Italian

$23.50

Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil and Spices served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Don Supreme

$24.00

Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Godfather

$24.00

Hot Coppa, Soppressata, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.

Whole Triple Threat

$25.00

Prosciutto, Soppressta, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a seeded roll.

Whole Cosmo

$23.50

Hot Soppressata, Capicola, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Paesano

$23.50

Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Mild Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Molise

$25.00

Proscuitto, Fresh Mozzerella, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Vito

$23.00

Our homemade Roast Pork, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Clemenza

$24.00

Our Homemade Roast Beef, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Tony

$23.50

Prosciutto, Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Provolone, Spinach, Long Hots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Louie

$23.50

Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Pepato

$23.00

Pepper Turkey, Pepper Asiago Cheese, Hot Pepper Shooters, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Tommy

$23.00

Imported Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Veggie

$23.50

Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Italian Tuna

$23.00

Tuna in Olive Oil, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Caprese

$23.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Balsamic, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Traditional Hoagies

Sm American

$7.99

Cooked Salami, Bologna, Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Traditional Italian

$7.99

Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Ham & Cheese

$7.75

Imported Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Turkey & Cheese

$7.75

Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Roast Beef & Cheese

$8.99

Seasoned Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded R

Sm Corned Beef Special

$8.99

Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Roast Beef Special

$8.99

Roast Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Turkey Special

$8.25

Oven Roasted Turkey, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Chicken Salad

$8.25

Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce. Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Mortadella & Sharp Provolone

$7.99

Beretta Mortadella, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Prosciutto & Sharp Provolone

$8.25

Imported Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Mixed Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Mild Provolone, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small HLTHY Turkey & Cheese

$7.75

Low Salt Turkey, Slender American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small HLTHY Turkey & Spinach

$7.75

Low Salt Turkey, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Sm Genoa & Cheese

$7.75

Genoa Salami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half American

$10.50

Cooked Salami, Bologna, Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Traditional Italian

$10.50

Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Ham & Cheese

$10.25

Imported Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Turkey & Cheese

$10.25

Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Roast Beef & Cheese

$11.25

Seasoned Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded R

Half Corned Beef Special

$11.25

Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Roast Beef Special

$11.25

Roast Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Turkey Special

$10.50

Oven Roasted Turkey, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Chicken Salad

$10.99

Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Tuna Salad

$10.99

Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce. Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Mortadella & Sharp Provolone

$10.25

Beretta Mortadella, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Prosciutto & Sharp Provolone

$10.99

Imported Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Mixed Cheese

$10.25

American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Mild Provolone, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half HLTHY Turkey & Cheese

$10.99

Low Salt Turkey, Slender American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half HLTHY Turkey & Spinach

$10.99

Low Salt Turkey, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Half Genoa & Cheese

$10.25

Genoa Salami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole American

$22.00

Cooked Salami, Bologna, Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Traditional Italian

$22.00

Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Ham & Cheese

$21.50

Imported Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Turkey & Cheese

$21.50

Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Roast Beef & Cheese

$23.50

Seasoned Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded R

Whole Corned Beef Special

$23.50

Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Roast Beef Special

$23.50

Roast Beef, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Turkey Special

$22.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Chicken Salad

$23.00

Our Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Tuna Salad

$23.00

Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce. Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Mortadella & Sharp Provolone

$22.00

Beretta Mortadella, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Prosciutto & Sharp Provolone

$23.50

Imported Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole Mixed Cheese

$21.50

American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Mild Provolone, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole HLTHY Turkey & Cheese

$23.00

Low Salt Turkey, Slender American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Whole HLTHY Turkey & Spinach

$23.00

Low Salt Turkey, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Steak Sandwiches

Half Plain Steak

$9.75

Chopped Sirloin Steak served on a Seedless Roll.

Half Cheese Steak

$10.50

Chopped Sirloin, and American Cheese. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Half Pizza Steak

$10.99

Chopped Sirloin, Mozzarella Cheese, and our Homemade Marinara Sauce. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Half Cheese Steak Hoagle

$10.99

Chopped Sirloin, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Spices. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Whole Plain Steak Sandwich

$20.50

Chopped Sirloin Steak served on a Seedless Roll.

Whole Cheese Steak

$22.00

Chopped Sirloin, and American Cheese. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Whole Pizza Steak

$23.00

Chopped Sirloin, Mozzarella Cheese, and our Homemade Marinara Sauce. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Whole Cheese Steak Hoagie

$23.00

Chopped Sirloin, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Spices. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Grilled Chicken Steak

Half Chicken Steak

$10.50

Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast served on a Seedless Roll.

Half Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.25

Fresh Chopped Chicken, and American Cheese. Served on a Seedless Roll

Half Chicken Caesar

$11.75

Fresh Chopped Chicken, Parmesan Cheese Lettuce, and Cesar Dressing. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Half Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.99

Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, and Hot Sauce. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Half Barbecue Chicken Steak

$11.99

Fresh Chopped Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Half Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$11.99

Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato Served on a Seedless Roll.

Whole Chicken Steak

$22.00

Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Whole Chicken Cheese Steak

$23.50

Fresh Chopped Chicken, and American Cheese. Served on a Seedless Roll

Whole Chicken Caesar

$24.50

Fresh Chopped Chicken, Parmesan Cheese Lettuce, and Cesar Dressing. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Whole Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$24.50

Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, and Hot Sauce. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Whole Barbecue Chicken Steak

$24.50

Fresh Chopped Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served on a Seedless Roll.

Whole Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$24.50

Fresh Chopped Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato Served on a Seedless Roll.

South Philly Style Chicken Cutlets

Small Chicken Cutlet Hoagle

$8.50

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Chicken Cutlet

$8.75

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Peppers. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Chicken Cutlet Itallano

$8.99

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Sharp Provolone, Broccoli Rabe, and Roasted Peppers. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Chicken Cutlet Pallante

$8.99

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, and Long Hots. Served on a Seeded Roll.

Small Chicken Parmigiana