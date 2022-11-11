Sandwiches
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
53 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
A love letter to Jewish Delicatessen and Appetizing by Celebrity Chef, Nick Liberato, from Netflix's Restaurants on the Edge and Bar Rescue
Location
19 Bridge St, Stockton, NJ 08559
