Sandwiches

The Borscht Belt Delicatessen

53 Reviews

$$

19 Bridge St

Stockton, NJ 08559

Order Again

Popular Items

ESS-A-BAGEL
EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH
BREAKFAST SANDWICH

CREATE YOUR OWN SANDWICH

ESS-A-BAGEL

ESS-A-BAGEL

$2.25

ESSA BAGELS FRESH BAKED DAILY

BIALY

BIALY

$2.00

NOT AN ESSA BAGEL BUT A THING UNTO ITSELF! IT'S ROUND & FLAT, DEPRESSED IN THE CENTER AND BAKED TO PERFECTION

2 PC SLICED BREAD

2 PC SLICED BREAD

$2.00

DECISIONS. DECISIONS. SEEDED OR UN-SEEDED, MULTIGRAIN OR CHALLAH...

CHALLAH ROLL

CHALLAH ROLL

$2.00

DID SOMEBODY SAY....CHALLAH

GLUTEN FREE BAGEL

GLUTEN FREE BAGEL

$3.50

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.00

Egg, bacon cheddar, avocado, caramelized onions, micro greens and "Mensch sauce" on a challah roll

EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH

EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

Fried egg and cheese on a choice of: challah roll, rye or wheat, bagel. Add bacon or pork roll $2, or pastrami $4

LEO SCRAMBLE SANDWICH

$14.00

Nova Lox, Caramelized Onion and Scrambled Eggs, served on a Challah Roll.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, sea salt, chili flakes, olive oil on multigrain toast. Add egg $2. Add nova $11.

Egg (1)

$2.00

Blintzes 1 for $6

$6.00

Blintzes 2 for $11

$11.00

FISH SANDWICHES

GROSSINGERS

$15.00

Gaspe Nova Salmon with scallion cream cheese on a plain bagel.

THE PINES

THE PINES

$16.00

Pastrami Cured Salmon, honey mustard, horseradish cream cheese and red onion on toasted caraway seeded rye

THE CONCORD

THE CONCORD

$17.00

Baked Salmon Salad and sliced Nova, horseradish cream cheese, tomatoes, red onions, capers and a splash lemon juice on a toasted bialy

KUTSHER'S

$17.00

A Whitefish melt with Jalapeno, Red Onion, and melted Cheddar Cheese on grilled Rye

THE NEVELE

THE NEVELE

$17.00

House-cured gravlax with red onion, tomato, capers a splash of lemon juice on a toasted, buttered bialy

BROWN'S

BROWN'S

$17.00

Whitefish salad, nova, tomato and onion on a pumpernickel bagel

THE RALEIGH

THE RALEIGH

$15.00

Tuna salad, jalapeño and malaysian chili sambal and crispy fried onions on toasted rye

THE RED APPLE REST (V)

THE RED APPLE REST (V)

$11.00

Tomato, pickled tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, red onion, mayonnaise and apple horseradish sauce on a whole wheat everything bagel

SANDWICH CLASSICS

A side pickle for your health.

HOT PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$16.00

Served on Rye with Deli Mustard

HOT CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$16.00

Served on Rye with Deli Mustard

50/50 HOT CORNED BEEF/PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$16.00

50/50 Served on Rye with Deli Mustard

HEBREW NATIONAL SALAMI SANDWICH

$15.00

FRESH ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH

$15.00

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.00

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$10.00

CLASSIC TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

A side pickle for your health.

RACHEL

$18.00

Pastrami, corned beef or turkey, russian dressing, swiss and cole slaw pressed on Seeded rye

REUBEN

REUBEN

$18.00

HENNY YOUNGMAN

$18.00

Corned beef on top of a potato knish, served open faced with melted swiss cheese

JACKIE MASONS CUBAN

JACKIE MASONS CUBAN

$18.00

Corned beef, salami, deli mustard, pickles and swiss on a pressed challah bread

JERRY LEWIS

$16.00

Triple Decker of thinly sliced roast turkey, cole slaw, swiss cheese & russian dressing on rye

KELLERMANS FAVORITE

$16.00

Pastrami, corned beef and turkey with russian dressing and cole slaw on toasted seeded rye

MRS. MAISEL

$16.00Out of stock

Pastrami, schmear of chopped liver, red onion and deli mustard on rye

JOAN RIVERS

$16.00

Pastrami, schmear of chopped liver, tomato and russian Dressing

BUNGALOW CLUB

$16.00

Triple decker of turkey, bacon & swiss on rye w/ lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

BANH MITZVAH

$18.00

Our take on a traditional Vietnamese Banh Mi sandwich. Fresh French bread, House made Brisket or Pastrami, Chicken liver pate, Chili sambal aioli, Cilantro, Pickled carrot, Cucumber and Jalapeno.

PHYLLIS "DILLER" CHEESESTEAK

$18.00

Our Take on a Philly Cheesesteak with Homemade Brisket au Jus, Caramelized Onions and Melted Cheese on a Fish Baked Seeded Hoagie Roll.

BROOKLYN SODA SHOP

CHOPPED CHEESE SANDWICH

CHOPPED CHEESE SANDWICH

$16.00

Borscht Belt Signature beef blend, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & mayo

CHALLAH GRILLED CHEESE

CHALLAH GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

CHALLAH GRILLED CHEESE

SHOE STRING FRIES

SHOE STRING FRIES

$5.00Out of stock

PICTURE SPEAKS FOR ITSELF

ROUND KNISH

ROUND KNISH

$7.00

ROUND KNISH, SERVED WITH NY DELI MUSTARD

SQUARE POTATO KNISH

SQUARE POTATO KNISH

$6.00

POTATO KNISH, SERVED WITH NY DELI MUSTARD

AWARD WINNING POTATO LATKES

AWARD WINNING POTATO LATKES

$6.00Out of stock

2 POTATO LATKES PER ORDER. SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF HOMEMADE APPLESAUCE OR SOUR CREAM

HEBREW NATIONAL HOT DOG

$6.00

4 oz Hebrew National beef hot dog on a toasted brioche hot dog bun.

TUNA MELT

$14.00

Tuna salad with melted cheddar cheese on grilled rye

SALAD

B.B. SALAD

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Red onion with choice of dressing: Russian or Olive Oil Vinaigrette

SOUPS

HOT MATZO BALL SOUP

HOT MATZO BALL SOUP

$7.00

HOT MATZO BALL SOUP FOR 1

COLD MATZO BALL SOUP FOR 2

COLD MATZO BALL SOUP FOR 2

$14.00

SWEETS

BABKA

BABKA

$7.50

A MUST HAVE...

LARGE BLACK & WHITE COOKIE

$4.00
RUGELAGH

RUGELAGH

$1.75

CHOCOLATE & APRICOT

SEED + MILL HALVA by the 1/4 LB

SEED + MILL HALVA by the 1/4 LB

$12.00Out of stock

HALVA, MEANING SWEET IN ARABIC, IS A HANDMADE TREAT MADE FROM ETHIOPIAN SESAME SEEDS

RAINBOW COOKIES (3)

$5.00
JUNIOR'S CHEESE CAKE

JUNIOR'S CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

Original New York Plain Little Fellas Cheesecake for 1.

BREADS

Round Challah

$12.50

Raisin Challah

$12.50Out of stock

BULK BAGELS

Frozen 1\2 Dozen Bagels

$7.50Out of stock

SALAD CASE

BAKED SALMON SALAD

$9.50+

BORSCHT BEET SALAD

$2.50+

CHICKEN SALAD

$3.00+

COLESLAW

$2.00+

CUCUMBER SALAD

$2.00+

EGG SALAD

$3.00+

HEALTH SALAD

$2.00+

HOMEMADE APPLESAUCE

$2.00+

MACARONI SALAD

$2.00+

PICKLES

POTATO SALAD

$2.00+

TUNA SALAD

$3.75+

WHITEFISH SALAD

$9.50+

Saurekraut

$4.00

SCHMEARS

PLAIN CC

$2.75+

CHILI CRISP CC

$2.75+

HORSERADISH CC

$2.75+

LOX CC

$3.75+

SCALLION CC

$2.75+

TOFU PLAIN CC

$2.75+

TOFU SCALLION CC

$2.75+

VEGETABLE CC

$2.75+

APPLE CINNAMON CC

$2.75+Out of stock

MEATS & FISH

CORNED BEEF

$11.00+

PASTRAMI

$9.00+

SALAMI

$3.00+

TURKEY

$3.25+

GASPE NOVA LOX

$15.00+

PASTRAMI LOX

$15.50+

GRAVLAX

$14.00+

KIPPERED SALMON

$9.50+

IMPORTED SWISS

$4.50+

VERMONT CHEDDAR

$4.25+

PHILLY SHARP AMERICAN

$4.00+

Sable 1\4 Lb

$18.00

Scottish Salmon 1\4 LB

$15.00

COFFEE

DRIP

$2.50+

COLD BREW

$4.50

AMERICANO

$3.00+

CAPPUCCINNO

$4.00+

CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

CORTADO

$3.00+

ESPRESSO

$2.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00+

ICED AMERICANO

$4.50

ICED DRIP

$3.00

ICED LATTE

$5.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LATTE

$4.00+

MACCHIATO

$3.00+

MOCHA LATTE

$5.00+

EGG CREAM

EGG CREAM

EGG CREAM

A NOSTALGIC CANDY SHOP TREAT FROM THE 1880'S

CASE DRINKS

6 PACK DR BROWNS

$12.00
DIET COKE CAN

DIET COKE CAN

$2.00

DR BROWNS SODA

FRESCA

$2.00Out of stock

JUICES

MANHATTAN SPECIAL

$4.00Out of stock

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

MEXICAN SPRITE

$4.00Out of stock

SNAPPLE ICED TEA

SPRECHERS SODA

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

VINTAGE SELTZER

$3.00
YOO-HOO

YOO-HOO

$3.00
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A love letter to Jewish Delicatessen and Appetizing by Celebrity Chef, Nick Liberato, from Netflix's Restaurants on the Edge and Bar Rescue

Location

19 Bridge St, Stockton, NJ 08559

Directions

