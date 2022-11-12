Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Emiliano's Pizza II 348 York Rd, Warminster

586 Reviews

$

348 York Rd

Warminster, PA 18976

Popular Items

Large
Indian Style Pizza
Steaks

Indian Street Food

Indian Style Pizza

On the Side

Egg Kheema

$10.99

Chicken Kheema

$12.99

Boiled Egg Tikka

$12.99

Masala Fry

$4.99

Paneer Tikka Grilled Sandwich

$12.99

Combo - Masala Fry & Can Soda

$5.99

Bombay Veggie Grilled Sandwich

$11.99

Masala Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.50

Hoagie - Grilled Veggie Masala

$11.99

Lari Omelet

$5.99

Tava Masala Boiled Egg - 5pc

$9.99

Amul Cheese Masala Waffle Fry

$7.99

Quesadillas - Grilled Veggie Masala

$10.99

Crush Omelet - 2 Reg and 2 Boiled Egg

$10.99

Indian Half Fry - 2 Egg with 2 Bread

$6.99

3 Chicken Kheema Tacos

$11.99

Chicken Kheema Samosa

$7.99

Loaded Chicken Kheema Waffle Fry

$10.99

Chicken Wings

Buffalo Wings

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Nuggets

Wing Dings

Pizza

Gourmet Pizza

Personal

$4.49

Small

$8.49

Medium

$11.99

Large

$13.99

Slice Pizza

Appetizers

Garlic Knots (4/8)

Breaded Mushrooms (10)

$7.99

Broccoli Rabe

$2.99

Broccoli Bites

$6.49

Buffalo Fingers (5)

$7.50

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Garlic Bread

$2.49

Cheese Garlic Bred

$2.99

Jalapeno Pepper (5)

$7.05

Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$6.99

Jumbo Shrimps

$8.99

Mini Tacos (10)

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.99

Potato Skins

Sampler

$12.99

onion rings, Mozzarella Sticks, Jalapenos Poppers, Breaded Mushrooms, Broccoli Bites and Fries

Onion rings

$5.75

On The Side

-On the Side-

French Fries

Regular_Fry

Curley FF

Steak Fry

Waffle FF

Sweet Potato Fry

$4.25

Jalapeno Cheese Fry

$5.49

Salads

Salads

Side Salad

$3.25

Soup

Soup

Cold Hoagies

Cold Hoggies

$9.99

Cold Sandwiches(Club/Deli)

-Cold Sandwich-

Breakfast Sandwiches

--BF Sandwich--

Burgers

Burgers

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Sandwiches

Wraps

Wraps

Steaks

Steaks

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kid Burger

$6.99

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.09

Bottle Soda

Juice

Old Fashion (Emiliano's Drink)

Bottle Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk Shakes

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Pure Leaf Ice Tea

$2.50

Chips / Snacks

Chips

Stromboli

Strombolis

Calzones

Calzone

$11.49

Entrees

Entrees

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

Chk Wings Tray

Small Tray

$59.99

Large Tray

$79.99

Chk Finger Tray

Small Tray

$31.99

Large Tray

$39.99

Hoagie Tray

Small Hoagie Tray

$47.99

Italian Turkey and Cheese Ham and Cheese Roast Beef and Cheese

Large Hoagie Tray

$65.99

Wrap Tray

Small Wrap Tray

$47.99

Large Wrap Tray

$65.99

Side Order Tray

Small Side Tray

$47.99

Large Side Tray

$67.99

Salad

SM Garden Fresh Salad

$30.99

SM Grilled Chk Salad

$33.99

SM Crispy Chk Salad

$33.99

LG Garden Fresh Salad

$55.99

LG Grilled Chk Salad

$62.99

LG Crispy Chik Salad

$62.99

Pastas

Small Spaghetti Tray

$39.99

Small Manicotti Tray

$39.99

Large Spaghetti Tray

$59.99

Large Manicotti Tray

$59.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Restaurant and Pizzeria!

Website

Location

348 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18976

Directions

