North Wales restaurants you'll love

Go
North Wales restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Wales

North Wales's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try North Wales restaurants

McAllister Brewing Company image

 

McAllister Brewing Company

810 Dickerson Rd., North Wales

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cigar Night 1/17/22$40.00
Admission for 1/17/22
2 Premium cigars, 1 McAllister draft, & a soft pretzel w/ house-made beer cheese & spicy mustard
Shovel Buddy -- NE IPA 4 Pk$14.00
You know “that” trusted friend who is willing to do ANYTHING for you, including removing any and all “questionable” items from your home upon your passing. Well, our New England IPA would be the beer that friend is drinking while doing what NEEDS to be done. Hazy, delicious, hoppy and trustworthy is what you should expect. Generously dry-hopped with Citra and Apollo.
7.5% ABV IBU
Hindsight -- NE IPA 4 Pk.$15.00
This heavily hopped hazy IPA is loaded with heaps of blood oranges to compliment the bitterness of the hops. Tart and refreshing...and you know what they say about hindsight...
7.4% ABV 59 IBU
More about McAllister Brewing Company
The Metropolitan image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Metropolitan

750 Upper State Rd, North Wales

Avg 4.6 (5199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fajita Wrap$11.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, bean & corn relish, chipotle
aioli, guacamole, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle tortilla
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.95
Shaved steak, American cheese, jack and cheddar, bell peppers, fried onions, ketchup, chipotle aioli
Chicken and Apple Crunch Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, sliced apples,gorgonzola, applewood
smoked bacon, candied walnuts, onion rings, ranch dressing
More about The Metropolitan
American Star Diner image

 

American Star Diner

1200 Welsh Rd, North Wales

Avg 3 (107 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about American Star Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Ristorante Imperatore

511 Stump Road, North whales

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Parmigiana$22.00
Pappardelle Coda di Bue$23.00
Caesar$10.00
More about Ristorante Imperatore
Restaurant banner

 

Franconi's North Wales

1200 welsh road, north whales

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Franconi's North Wales
Map

More near North Wales to explore

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chalfont

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston