Conshohocken restaurants you'll love

Dartcor
161 Washington St, Conshohocken
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.95
Two cage-free eggs on fresh bread with your choice of toppings.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$3.95
|Build Your Own Salad
|$7.95
Coyote Crossing Restaurant
800 Spring Mill Ave, Conshohocken
|Popular items
|Fajita family box
|$50.00
Two Fajitas (Chicken or Beef), Rice, Beans, Chips, Salsa, Guacamole, Tortillas and two Margaritas
|Taco Pollo
|$7.00
Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Onions, Cilantro
|Nachos Regular
|$10.50
Chips, Frijoles, Queso Mexicano, Pico, Crema, Jalapeños
SANDWICHES
Deli on 4th
326 Fayette St, Conshohocken
|Popular items
|Italian Hoagie
|$7.25
Provolone, Cappicola, Salami
|Hashbrowns (2)
|$2.25
|French Toast Sticks (6)
|$5.95
SMOKED SALMON
Brunch
521 Fayette St, Conshohocken
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$3.00
Cooked crispy & to perfection
|CHURRO French Toast
|$14.00
Batter dipped LeBus brioche bread tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with Nutella & fresh strawberries.
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$13.00
Spicy buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast topped with housemade ranch dressing and thinly sliced pickle. Served on a soft Conshohocken Bakery potato bun and served with julianne fries.
Savona
100 Old Gulph Road, Gulph Mills
|Popular items
|Eggplant Napoletana
|$22.00
4 Cheeses, pomodoro
|Chicken Meal for 2
|$37.00
Dinner for 2
Roasted Chicken Breasts for 2 with choice of salad, vegetable and starch
|Pappardelle
|$21.00
Savona Bolognese
TACOS • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guppy's Good Times
2 Maple Street, Conshohocken
|Popular items
|Jeweler Joe's Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Served with a side of fries
|Dumplings
|$6.00
Only available fried, served with a side of ginger sauce.
|Cheesesteak (Ribeye)
|$15.00
Served with a side of fries
Shack in the Back
326 Fayette St, Conshohocken
|Popular items
|Pure Açaí Bowl
|$10.50
Pure Açaí
Topped with Strawberries, Bananas, Blueberries, Granola and Agave
|Blueberry Banana
|$8.49
Blueberries, Banana, Whole Milk, and Whipped Cream
|Overnight Granola
|$5.95
Granola & Yogurt
With your choice of toppings!
Viggiano's BYOB
16 E 1ST AVE, Conshohocken
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with the Viggiano family's own dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with croutons.
|Sm Cap Carb
|$16.95
Piccolo Portion Capellini Carbonara with Pancetta Cream Sauce, Italian bacon, peas & onions sauteed & tossed with capellini pasta in a pancetta cream sauce
|Side Pasta
|$5.50
A side portion of your choice of Capellini, Spaghetti, Fettucini, Rigatoni, Penne or Cavatappi.
Pokeono-Conshohocken
103 Fayette Street, Conshohocken
|Popular items
|Shoyu Classic
|$9.75
Ahi tuna, shoyu, sweet onion, scallion, sesame
|Fried Mandoo - Vegetable
|$5.99
Fried dumplings served with house dipping sauce
|Citrus Salmon
|$9.75
Salmon, ponzu, edamame, cucumber
Bar Lucca
729 East Hector Street, Conshohocken
