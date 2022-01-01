Havertown restaurants you'll love

Havertown restaurants
Toast
  • Havertown

Havertown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Must-try Havertown restaurants

The Manoa Tavern image

 

The Manoa Tavern

8 North Manoa Rd., Havertown

Takeout
Popular items
Welde-Wings$14.00
Fries$4.00
Crawford-World Famous Burger$13.00
The Crossbar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Crossbar

2225 Darby Rd, Havertown

Avg 4.4 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$13.00
Spinach Salad$9.00
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$10.00
HaveABURGER image

SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

HaveABURGER

1002 Darby Rd, Havertown

Avg 4.6 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$5.89
100% Certified Angus Beef cooked to perfection with your choice of cheese, sauces and toppings.
Bacon Cheeseburger$6.89
100% Certified Angus Beef cooked to perfection with your choice of cheese, bacon, toppings and sauces.
BYOB Burger$6.79
100% Certified Angus Beef cooked to perfection with your choice of bread, cheese, sauces and toppings.
Brick & Brew image

PIZZA • GRILL

Brick & Brew

2138 Darby Rd, Havertown

Avg 4.4 (1581 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brick & Brew Pretzel$6.50
Caraway- smoked sea salt, beer mustard
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$14.50
Chicken Breast & Thigh, Creamy slaw, Garlic-Chili Aioli, House Pickle
Brick & Brew Burger$14.50
Custom Beef Blend, Muenster Cheese, Pepperoncini Relish, Bibb Lettuce
Restaurant banner

 

Yard Pub

300 west Chester pike, Havertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$14.00
Pretzel$10.00
Cheese Pizza$16.99
Restaurant banner

 

Brick & Brew - Eagle Road

31 E Eagle Road, Havertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brick & Brew Pretzel$6.50
Caraway- smoked sea salt, beer mustard
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$14.50
Chicken Breast & Thigh, Creamy slaw, Garlic-Chili Aioli, House Pickle
Brick & Brew Burger$14.50
Custom Beef Blend, Muenster Cheese, Pepperoncini Relish, Bibb Lettuce
BoardwalkVegan image

 

BoardwalkVegan

28 North Manoa Road, Havertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Crust Pizzeria

2415 West Darby Road, Havertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Havertown Grille

2409 W Darby Road, Havertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Havertown

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

French Fries

Short Ribs

Margherita Pizza

Roasted Beet Salad

Braised Short Ribs

