Havertown restaurants you'll love

The Manoa Tavern
8 North Manoa Rd., Havertown
|Popular items
|Welde-Wings
|$14.00
|Fries
|$4.00
|Crawford-World Famous Burger
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Crossbar
2225 Darby Rd, Havertown
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
|Spinach Salad
|$9.00
|Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
HaveABURGER
1002 Darby Rd, Havertown
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$5.89
100% Certified Angus Beef cooked to perfection with your choice of cheese, sauces and toppings.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$6.89
100% Certified Angus Beef cooked to perfection with your choice of cheese, bacon, toppings and sauces.
|BYOB Burger
|$6.79
100% Certified Angus Beef cooked to perfection with your choice of bread, cheese, sauces and toppings.
PIZZA • GRILL
Brick & Brew
2138 Darby Rd, Havertown
|Popular items
|Brick & Brew Pretzel
|$6.50
Caraway- smoked sea salt, beer mustard
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$14.50
Chicken Breast & Thigh, Creamy slaw, Garlic-Chili Aioli, House Pickle
|Brick & Brew Burger
|$14.50
Custom Beef Blend, Muenster Cheese, Pepperoncini Relish, Bibb Lettuce
Yard Pub
300 west Chester pike, Havertown
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$14.00
|Pretzel
|$10.00
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.99
Brick & Brew - Eagle Road
31 E Eagle Road, Havertown
|Popular items
|Brick & Brew Pretzel
|$6.50
Caraway- smoked sea salt, beer mustard
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$14.50
Chicken Breast & Thigh, Creamy slaw, Garlic-Chili Aioli, House Pickle
|Brick & Brew Burger
|$14.50
Custom Beef Blend, Muenster Cheese, Pepperoncini Relish, Bibb Lettuce
Crust Pizzeria
2415 West Darby Road, Havertown
Havertown Grille
2409 W Darby Road, Havertown