Clifton Heights restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Clifton Heights

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Clifton Heights restaurants

JT Brewski's Pub image

 

JT Brewski's Pub

510 S. Oak Avenue, Primos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Fries$6.00
French fries with a side of white cheddar cheese sauce.
All American Burger$11.00
Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Upgrade with choice of bacon, fried egg, and/or additional beef patty.
Brewski Burger$12.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, and spicy mayo.
More about JT Brewski's Pub
Classic Pizza & Steaks image

 

Classic Pizza & Steaks

500 E. Providence Rd, Aldan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$9.25
Grilled Chicken Breast Chopped and Mixed w/ Hot Sauce & Bleu Cheese
Upsidedown Pizza
A bed of Provolone topped with our special recipe Pizza Sauce
Plain Cheese Pizza
Add your favorite toppings to our fresh dough crust topped with our special recipe pizza sauce & the best Mozzarella to make your own custom pizza
More about Classic Pizza & Steaks
Champs Classic Pizza image

 

Champs Classic Pizza

500 E. Providence Rd, Aldan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Cheese$8.00
Add your favorite toppings to our fresh dough crust topped with our special recipe pizza sauce & the best Mozzarella to make your own custom pizza
15 Piece$22.00
Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings
10 Piece$15.00
Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings
More about Champs Classic Pizza
Bernie's Pretzel Bakery image

 

Bernie's Pretzel Bakery

500 E Providence Rd, Aldan

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bernie's Pretzel Bakery

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
