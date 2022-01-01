Drexel Hill restaurants you'll love

Drexel Hill restaurants
Toast
  • Drexel Hill

Drexel Hill's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Indian
Must-try Drexel Hill restaurants

Tank and Libby's image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tank and Libby's

1011 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill

Avg 4.6 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tank$15.00
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Potato Hash, Red Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese
Old Faithful$9.50
Three Slices Thick Cut Challah, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
Just Eggs$7.50
3 eggs, Potato hash, Toast
Restaurant banner

 

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Drexel Hill

5059 State Rd, Drexel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raita$3.50
Fresh whipped yogurt with grated carrots, cucumbers, and spices.
Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)(v)$4.50
Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with green peas and potatoes
Aloo Gobhi (G)(v)$12.00
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and spices
Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill

4603 State Rd, Drexel hill

Avg 3.9 (233 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.95
Served with Marinara
Buffalo Wings (10 pcs)$12.95
Served with Bleu Cheese and Celery
20 oz$2.00
