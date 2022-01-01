Drexel Hill restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tank and Libby's
1011 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill
Popular items
Tank
$15.00
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Potato Hash, Red Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese
Old Faithful
$9.50
Three Slices Thick Cut Challah, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
Just Eggs
$7.50
3 eggs, Potato hash, Toast
Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Drexel Hill
5059 State Rd, Drexel Hill
Popular items
Raita
$3.50
Fresh whipped yogurt with grated carrots, cucumbers, and spices.
Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)(v)
$4.50
Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with green peas and potatoes
Aloo Gobhi (G)(v)
$12.00
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and spices