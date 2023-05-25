Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny Bs Place

4029 Garrett Road

Drexel Hill, PA 19026

Popular Items

The Bleu Burger

The Bleu Burger

$12.00

6oz Grass-Fed PA Beef, Applewood smoked Bacon, arugula, caramelized onions and melted bleu cheese. Served on a toasted Brioche. Side pickle and chips

Hot Honey Wings

Hot Honey Wings

$12.00

Smoked Wings tossed in our Honey Hot sauce. Served with celery and carrot sticks, side bleu cheese or ranch.

The Bobby B

The Bobby B

$12.00

6oz Grass-Fed PA beef, American, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato. Side pickle and chips.


Food

Shrimp LeJohnny

Shrimp LeJohnny

$9.00

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon, side creamy horseradish sauce.

Hot Honey Wings

Hot Honey Wings

$12.00

Smoked Wings tossed in our Honey Hot sauce. Served with celery and carrot sticks, side bleu cheese or ranch.

Apple Whiskey BBQ Wings

Apple Whiskey BBQ Wings

$12.00

Smoked Wings tossed in our Apple Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks. Side bleu cheese or ranch.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Blackened Shrimp, red cabbage slaw, pineapple salsa, pickled onions and poblano crema. Served on two warmed soft flour tortillas

The Bobby B

The Bobby B

$12.00

6oz Grass-Fed PA beef, American, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato. Side pickle and chips.

The Bleu Burger

The Bleu Burger

$12.00

6oz Grass-Fed PA Beef, Applewood smoked Bacon, arugula, caramelized onions and melted bleu cheese. Served on a toasted Brioche. Side pickle and chips

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Fajita spiced chicken, sauteed peppers and onions with Monterey jack cheesand poblano crema. Side pineapple salsa.

The Steele Steak

The Steele Steak

$14.00

Shaved Rib-Eye and cooper sharp. Served on a Steak roll.

Buffalo Chicken Steak

Buffalo Chicken Steak

$14.00

Chicken, Cooper sharp and Honey Hot Buffalo sauce. Served with pickle and chips

Apple Whiskey Rib Combo

$18.00

Half a rack of smoked Apple Whiskey BBQ ribs. Side of corn and coleslaw.

Smoked Turkey Wrap

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Turkey , arugula, roasted reds, white cheddar, balsamic glaze and pesto mayo. Served on a flour tortilla. Side chips and a pickle.

Chips And Smoked Pineapple Salsa

$6.00

Ketchup

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

6 Pack

6pk Miller Light

$9.50

6pk Bud Light

$9.50

6pk Coors Light

$9.50

6pk Budweiser

$9.50

6pk Magners

$14.00

6pk Dogfish 60min

$12.00

6pk Dogfish Slighty Mighty

$12.00

6pk White Claw Black Cherry

$12.00

6pk Heinken Light

$12.00

6pk Miller High life

$9.50

6pk Mic Ultra

$9.50

6pk Twisted tea

$12.00

6pk Twisted tea Light

$12.00

6pk Corona

$12.00

6pk Stella N/A

$12.00

6pk Heinken

$12.00

6pk Coors Light Aluminums

$9.50

6pk Miller Light Aluminums

$9.50

12pk Bud light

$15.00

6pk Bells 2 Hearted

$16.00

6pk Yeungling Btl

$9.50

6pk Corona Light

$12.00

Levante Cloudy And Cumbersome

$17.00

6pk 2SP UP and OUT 12oz

$12.00

6pk 2SP Strawberry Switchblade

$12.00

6pk Autoplay Tropical IPA

$16.00

Merchandise

Sweatshirt

$50.00+Out of stock

Tshirt

$20.00+

Baseball Tee

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4029 Garrett Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

