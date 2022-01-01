- Home
Classic Pizza & Steaks
500 E. Providence Rd
Aldan, PA 19018
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Gourmet Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken or Chopped Cutlet, BBQ Sauce Base, Mozzarella, & Red Onion
Veggie Pizza
Red or White, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, & Tomato
Buffalo Wing Pizza
Fresh wings are taken out of the fryer, meat pulled off the bone, and right onto your pizza! Bleu Cheese base & Mozzarella Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken or Chopped Cutlet, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing Base, & Mozzarella
Meat-Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, & Bacon
Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella, Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato, & Sour Cream
Aldan Supreme Pizza
Mozzarella, Jalapenos, Pepperoni, Bacon, Red Onion, Black Olives, Finished w/ a Parmesan Dusting
Upsidedown Pizza
A bed of Provolone topped with our special recipe Pizza Sauce
Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Ranch Base topped w/ Mozzarella & Cheddar, Chopped Cutlet, Chopped Bacon, and Finished w/ More Ranch!
Broccoli Cheddar PIzza
White Sauce, Yellow Cheddar & Mozzarella Blend, Fresh Broccoli Florets.
Cheesesteak Pizza
White Sauce, Philly Steak, Fried Onions, Wiz & Mozzarella
Crispy Chicken Parm Pizza
Chopped Cutlet, Mozzarella, & Provolone, Finished w/ Dusting of Parmesan, Oregano, and Garlic.
The Classic Pizza
Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Peppers, & Onions
Pickle Pizza
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Pickles, Finished w/ Ranch Drizzle
You Build It Pizza
Plain Cheese Pizza
Add your favorite toppings to our fresh dough crust topped with our special recipe pizza sauce & the best Mozzarella to make your own custom pizza
White Pizza
Add your favorite toppings to our fresh dough crust topped with the best Mozzarella cheese and create a custom white pizza
Cauli Crust Pizza
Try our 10" Cauli Crust Pizza with all your favorite toppings
Stacked Pizza
Slices
Stromboli
Cheese & Sauce Stromboli
Select 12" or 16"
Meatball Stromoli
Select 12" or 16"
Sausage Stromboli
Select 12" or 16"
Pepperoni Stromboli
Select 12" or 16"
Veggie Stromboli
Select 12" or 16"
Broccoli Cheddar Stromboli
Steak Stromboli
Select 12" or 16"
Buffalo Wing Stromboli
Select 12" or 16"
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Select 12" or 16"
Crispy Chicken Parm Stromboli
Select 12" or 16"
Meat-Lovers Stromboli
Select 12" or 16"
Bacon Chicken Ranch Stromboli
Select 12" or 16"
The Classic Stromboli
Select 12" or 16"
Aldan Supreme Stromboli
Steaks
Plain Steak
Cheesesteak
Pizza Steak
Mixed w/ our delicious pizza sauce & melty mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza Steak
Mixed w/ our delicious pizza sauce, melty mozzarella, and pepperoni.
Chicken Steak
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Pizza Steak
Chicken Pepperoni Pizza Steak
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled Chicken Breast Chopped and Mixed w/ Hot Sauce & Bleu Cheese
Mozzarella Roll Ups
Grinders
Chicken Parm Grinder
Chicken Cutlet, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella. Toasted In The Oven.
Meatball Parm Grinder
Homemade Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella. Toasted In The Oven.
Sausage Parm Grinder
Sausage, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella. Toasted In The Oven.
Buffalo French Fry Grinder
Steak-Cut Fries Tossed In Ranch & Hot Sauce, Topped w/ Mozzarella and Toasted In The Oven.
Buffalo Cutlet Grinder
Cutlet Tossed In Hot Sauce & Topped With Mozzarella. Toasted In The Oven.
Jose's Special Grinder
Cutlet, Chopped Bacon, Raw Onions, Tomato, Mozzarella. Toasted In The Oven. Finished w/ Ranch Dressing.
MEGA-MOZZ Dishes
Cheesy Garlic Poppers
Cheesy Fries
Cheesy Chicken Parm
Cheesy Sausage Parm
Cheesy Meatball Parm
Cheesy Buffalo Chicken
Chopped Cutlet tossed in hot sauce, smothered with bleu cheese & mozzarella, baked in the oven, and finished off with some more hot sauce.
"The JJ"
Named after it's creator, this monster of a dish has Cheesesteak, Bacon, Fried Onions, Pizza Sauce, and 1LB of mozzarella + provolone.
Wings
Singles
Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings
10 Piece
Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings
15 Piece
Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings
20 Piece
Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings
30 Piece
Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings
Specials
Pasta Entrees
Penne + Sauce Platter
All entrees are served over Penne pasta and come w/ a side salad and warm, sliced rolls & butter.
Chicken Parm Platter
All entrees are served over Penne pasta and come w/ a side salad and warm, sliced rolls & butter.
Sausage Parm Platter
All entrees are served over Penne pasta and come w/ a side salad and warm, sliced rolls & butter.
Meatball Parm Platter
All entrees are served over Penne pasta and come w/ a side salad and warm, sliced rolls & butter.
Salads
Sides
Lunch Combos
#1 Pizza Slice
Served with french fries & can of soda, water, or Arizona iced tea
#2 Cheeseburger
Served with french fries & can of soda, water, or Arizona iced tea
#3 Shorty Cheesesteak
Served with french fries & can of soda, water, or Arizona iced tea
#3 Shorty Chicken Cheesesteak
Served with french fries & can of soda, water, or Arizona iced tea
#4 Chicken Fingers (3)
Served with french fries & can of soda, water, or Arizona iced tea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Make it a CLASSIC! Pick Up, Delivery, Catering Breakfast Served All Day!
500 E. Providence Rd, Aldan, PA 19018