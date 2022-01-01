Restaurant header imageView gallery

Classic Pizza & Steaks

review star

No reviews yet

500 E. Providence Rd

Aldan, PA 19018

Steak-Cut Fries
Veggie Pizza
Meatball + Mozz Roll Up

Gourmet Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Grilled Chicken or Chopped Cutlet, BBQ Sauce Base, Mozzarella, & Red Onion

Veggie Pizza

Red or White, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, & Tomato

Buffalo Wing Pizza

Fresh wings are taken out of the fryer, meat pulled off the bone, and right onto your pizza! Bleu Cheese base & Mozzarella Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Grilled Chicken or Chopped Cutlet, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing Base, & Mozzarella

Meat-Lovers Pizza

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, & Bacon

Taco Pizza

Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella, Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato, & Sour Cream

Aldan Supreme Pizza

Mozzarella, Jalapenos, Pepperoni, Bacon, Red Onion, Black Olives, Finished w/ a Parmesan Dusting

Upsidedown Pizza

A bed of Provolone topped with our special recipe Pizza Sauce

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

Ranch Base topped w/ Mozzarella & Cheddar, Chopped Cutlet, Chopped Bacon, and Finished w/ More Ranch!

Broccoli Cheddar PIzza

White Sauce, Yellow Cheddar & Mozzarella Blend, Fresh Broccoli Florets.

Cheesesteak Pizza

White Sauce, Philly Steak, Fried Onions, Wiz & Mozzarella

Crispy Chicken Parm Pizza

Chopped Cutlet, Mozzarella, & Provolone, Finished w/ Dusting of Parmesan, Oregano, and Garlic.

The Classic Pizza

Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Peppers, & Onions

Pickle Pizza

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Pickles, Finished w/ Ranch Drizzle

You Build It Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

Add your favorite toppings to our fresh dough crust topped with our special recipe pizza sauce & the best Mozzarella to make your own custom pizza

White Pizza

Add your favorite toppings to our fresh dough crust topped with the best Mozzarella cheese and create a custom white pizza

Cauli Crust Pizza

$9.00

Try our 10" Cauli Crust Pizza with all your favorite toppings

Stacked Pizza

Just how it sounds.. 2 of our delicious pizzas baked on top of one another to create a super-thick-crust on the outer edge and an incredible flavor-explosion in the middle. Get 'em plain or get a Gourmet Pizza on the bottom, topped with an Extra Cheese, Pepperoni, or Pepperoni & Jalapeno Pizza on top. We DO NOT accept substitutions on STACKED pies.

Plain STACKED

$15.00+

Gourmet STACKED

$21.00+

Slices

Slice

$2.50

Stromboli

Cheese & Sauce Stromboli

$9.00+

Select 12" or 16"

Meatball Stromoli

$10.00+

Select 12" or 16"

Sausage Stromboli

$10.00+

Select 12" or 16"

Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.00+

Select 12" or 16"

Veggie Stromboli

$10.00+

Select 12" or 16"

Broccoli Cheddar Stromboli

$10.00+

Steak Stromboli

Select 12" or 16"

Buffalo Wing Stromboli

$14.00+

Select 12" or 16"

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$13.00+

Select 12" or 16"

Crispy Chicken Parm Stromboli

$14.50+

Select 12" or 16"

Meat-Lovers Stromboli

$14.50+

Select 12" or 16"

Bacon Chicken Ranch Stromboli

$14.50+

Select 12" or 16"

The Classic Stromboli

$14.50+

Select 12" or 16"

Aldan Supreme Stromboli

$14.50+

Steaks

Plain Steak

$8.50

Cheesesteak

$9.00

Pizza Steak

$9.75

Mixed w/ our delicious pizza sauce & melty mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza Steak

$10.50

Mixed w/ our delicious pizza sauce, melty mozzarella, and pepperoni.

Chicken Steak

$8.50

Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.00

Chicken Pizza Steak

$9.75

Chicken Pepperoni Pizza Steak

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Chopped and Mixed w/ Hot Sauce & Bleu Cheese

Mozzarella Roll Ups

Our Roll Ups are all prepared Extra-Cheesy w/ sauce on the side to dip.

Chicken + Mozz Roll Up

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken + Mozz Roll Up

$10.25

BBQ Chicken + Mozz Roll Up

$10.25

Pepperoni + Mozz Roll Up

$11.00

Sausage + Mozz Roll Up

$11.00

Meatball + Mozz Roll Up

$11.00

Cutlet + Mozz Roll Up

$10.25

Bacon + Mozz Roll Up

$11.00

Cheesesteak + Mozz Roll Up

$12.00

Burgers

Plain Burger

Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

Grinders

Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.00

Chicken Cutlet, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella. Toasted In The Oven.

Meatball Parm Grinder

$9.00

Homemade Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella. Toasted In The Oven.

Sausage Parm Grinder

$9.00

Sausage, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella. Toasted In The Oven.

Buffalo French Fry Grinder

$7.50

Steak-Cut Fries Tossed In Ranch & Hot Sauce, Topped w/ Mozzarella and Toasted In The Oven.

Buffalo Cutlet Grinder

$9.00

Cutlet Tossed In Hot Sauce & Topped With Mozzarella. Toasted In The Oven.

Jose's Special Grinder

$9.00

Cutlet, Chopped Bacon, Raw Onions, Tomato, Mozzarella. Toasted In The Oven. Finished w/ Ranch Dressing.

MEGA-MOZZ Dishes

All Mega Mozz Dishes are made w/ Triple the standard amount of Mozzarella

Cheesy Garlic Poppers

$12.00

Cheesy Fries

$13.00

Cheesy Chicken Parm

$14.00

Cheesy Sausage Parm

$14.50

Cheesy Meatball Parm

$14.50

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

Chopped Cutlet tossed in hot sauce, smothered with bleu cheese & mozzarella, baked in the oven, and finished off with some more hot sauce.

"The JJ"

$17.00

Named after it's creator, this monster of a dish has Cheesesteak, Bacon, Fried Onions, Pizza Sauce, and 1LB of mozzarella + provolone.

Wings

Singles

$1.50

Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings

10 Piece

$13.00

Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings

15 Piece

$20.00

Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings

20 Piece

$25.00

Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings

30 Piece

$38.00

Try our Breaded or Naked Wings with your choice of Sauces and Dressings

Specials

2 Cheesesteaks & French Fries

$17.00

16" Plain Cheese Pizza & 20 Wings

$30.00

(2) 12" Plain Cheese Pizzas

$12.00

12" Cheese Pizza & 10 Wings

$18.00

Pasta Entrees

All entrees are served over Penne pasta and come w/ a side salad and warm, sliced rolls & butter.

Penne + Sauce Platter

$8.00

All entrees are served over Penne pasta and come w/ a side salad and warm, sliced rolls & butter.

Chicken Parm Platter

$15.00

All entrees are served over Penne pasta and come w/ a side salad and warm, sliced rolls & butter.

Sausage Parm Platter

$15.00

All entrees are served over Penne pasta and come w/ a side salad and warm, sliced rolls & butter.

Meatball Parm Platter

$15.00

All entrees are served over Penne pasta and come w/ a side salad and warm, sliced rolls & butter.

Salads

Romaine topped with Caesar Dressing, add Crispy or Grilled Chicken

Tossed Salad

$8.00

Iceberg, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Shredded Cheddar, Croutons. Choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, or Caesar

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Grated Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.

Sides

Classic Fries

$10.00

Chopped Cutlet Tossed In Hot Sauce and Ranch, Topped w/ Mozzarella. Baked In Oven.

Steak-Cut Fries

$4.00

Chicken Cutlet

$4.00

Buffalo Cutlet

$4.50

Onion Rings

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.50

Garlic Poppers

$5.00

w/ marinara sauce side.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.00

Chicken Fingers (5)

$6.50

Lunch Combos

#1 Pizza Slice

$5.00

Served with french fries & can of soda, water, or Arizona iced tea

#2 Cheeseburger

$7.50

Served with french fries & can of soda, water, or Arizona iced tea

#3 Shorty Cheesesteak

$9.00

Served with french fries & can of soda, water, or Arizona iced tea

#3 Shorty Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.00

Served with french fries & can of soda, water, or Arizona iced tea

#4 Chicken Fingers (3)

$8.00

Served with french fries & can of soda, water, or Arizona iced tea

Desserts

Lemon Cake Slice

$4.00

Chocolate PB Cake Slice

$4.00

New York Cheese Cake Slice

$4.00

Beverage Choices

Orange Juice

$2.50

Yoo Hoo

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.00

Soda Bottle

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Water

$1.00

Arizona Iced Tea

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.50

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Make it a CLASSIC! Pick Up, Delivery, Catering Breakfast Served All Day!

Location

500 E. Providence Rd, Aldan, PA 19018

Directions

Gallery
Classic Pizza & Steaks image
Classic Pizza & Steaks image
Classic Pizza & Steaks image

