Wynnewood restaurants you'll love

M2O Burgers and Salads
50 East Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger
$7.49
100% all-natural Angus beef bacon cheeseburger
m2o Fries
$3.89
Garlic & Sea Salt
m2o Burger
$7.99
Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, m2o Sauce
PLNT Burger
15 East Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood
Popular items
8 PC Lil' Dippers
$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
Crispy Herb Fries
$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
Steakhouse Burger
$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
Sabrina's Cafe
50 E Wynnewood Road, Wynnewood
Popular items
Pancakes, Full Stack
$8.99
Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Kick Burrito
$13.59
Scrambled eggs, jalapenos, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, potatoes, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Stuffed Challah French Toast
$13.59
Farmer's cream cheese topped with bananas and warm vanilla bean syrup