Bala Cynwyd restaurants you'll love

Bala Cynwyd restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bala Cynwyd

Bala Cynwyd's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Bala Cynwyd restaurants

Citron & Rose Tavern & Market image

 

Citron & Rose Tavern & Market

261 Montgomery Avenue, Bala Cynwyd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cluck & Waffle Burger$20.00
Crispy fried chicken on a homemade Belgian Waffle, pickles, jalapeno syrup, powdered sugar. Served with sweet potato fries.
Cowboy Tailgate Burger$25.00
Grilled 8 oz burger. Homemade BBQ sauce, sliced smoke brisket, topped with crispy onion rings on a toasted brioche bun served with fries.
Pulled Smoked Brisket Sandwich$21.00
BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickles, on toasted sourdough served with fries.
The Landing Cafe image

 

The Landing Cafe

617 Righters Ferry Rd, Bala Cynwyd

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$14.00
Onion Rings$7.00
Lark image

 

Lark

611 Righters Ferry Rd, Bala Cynwyd

No reviews yet
Takeout
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

169 E City Ave, Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (2007 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
