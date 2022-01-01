Bala Cynwyd restaurants you'll love
Citron & Rose Tavern & Market
261 Montgomery Avenue, Bala Cynwyd
|Popular items
|Cluck & Waffle Burger
|$20.00
Crispy fried chicken on a homemade Belgian Waffle, pickles, jalapeno syrup, powdered sugar. Served with sweet potato fries.
|Cowboy Tailgate Burger
|$25.00
Grilled 8 oz burger. Homemade BBQ sauce, sliced smoke brisket, topped with crispy onion rings on a toasted brioche bun served with fries.
|Pulled Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$21.00
BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickles, on toasted sourdough served with fries.
The Landing Cafe
617 Righters Ferry Rd, Bala Cynwyd
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$14.00
|Onion Rings
|$7.00