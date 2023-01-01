Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Bala Cynwyd

Go
Bala Cynwyd restaurants
Toast

Bala Cynwyd restaurants that serve salmon

Citron & Rose Tavern & Market image

 

Citron & Rose Tavern & Market

261 Montgomery Avenue, Bala Cynwyd

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAROE SALMON$35.00
More about Citron & Rose Tavern & Market
Item pic

 

The Landing Cafe - 617 Righters Ferry Rd

617 Righters Ferry Rd, Bala Cynwyd

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$15.00
More about The Landing Cafe - 617 Righters Ferry Rd
Map

More near Bala Cynwyd to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (663 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston