Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Bala Cynwyd
/
Bala Cynwyd
/
Salmon
Bala Cynwyd restaurants that serve salmon
Citron & Rose Tavern & Market
261 Montgomery Avenue, Bala Cynwyd
No reviews yet
FAROE SALMON
$35.00
More about Citron & Rose Tavern & Market
The Landing Cafe - 617 Righters Ferry Rd
617 Righters Ferry Rd, Bala Cynwyd
No reviews yet
Smoked Salmon
$15.00
More about The Landing Cafe - 617 Righters Ferry Rd
More near Bala Cynwyd to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
Conshohocken
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Ardmore
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Havertown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Glenside
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Wynnewood
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(195 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(200 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(323 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(663 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston