Tank and Libby's
437 Reviews
$$
1011 Pontiac Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
Popular Items
Egg Platters/Sandwiches/Wraps
Omelettes/Frittatas
Hangover
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Cheddar Cheese served with Potato Hash and Toast
Libs
Shaved Steak, Sautéed Onions, American Cheese, Toast, Potato Hash
Momma
Portabella Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach, Goat cheese served with Potato Hash and Toast
You Figure it Out
Three ingredients included, potato hash, toast
Kennett
Portabella Mushroom, Thick Cut Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese
Bennies
Boardwalk
Pork Roll, Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Caramelized Onion Hollandaise Sauce served with Potato Hash
Old Bay
Crab Cakes, Sautéed Spinach, Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Old Bay Hollandaise Sauce served with Potato Hash
Smokey
Smoked Salmon, Hashbrown, Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Scallion Hollandaise Sauce served with Potato Hash
Hambuco
Two Poached Eggs, Sliced Ham, English Muffin, Hollandaise Sauce
Favorites
6 Hour Hash
Poached Eggs, Pulled Corned Beef, Potato Hash, Peppers, Onions, Scallions
Belgian Waffle
Strawberries, Blueberries, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
Big Fish
Smoked Salmon, Whitefish Salad, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato, Capers, Cream Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled Eggs with Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon, Salsa Roja on Flour tortillas with Potato Hash
Cali
Egg whites, Sautéed Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Avocado Spread on Multigrain Toast with Seasonal Fruit
Chicken & Waffle
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Spiced Maple Syrup, Bacon studded Waffle, Scallions
Down South
Sausage Gravy, Buttermilk Biscuits, Potato Hash
Grateful Dad
Dried Beef, Béchamel Sauce, Choice of toast served with Potato Hash
Green Toast
Avocado spread, Marinated Tomato, Poached eggs, choice of toast, Potato Hash
Hat Trick
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Raspberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, Almond Vanilla Granola
Hippie Hash
Roasted Tomatoes, Sautéed Spinach, Red Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms, Onions, Potato Hash, Scallions
Huevos Rancheros
Fried tortilla topped with Roasted Pork, Guacamole, Two Over medium Eggs, Salsa Roja, Red Peppers, Scallions with Potato Hash
Jersey
Scrambled Eggs with American Cheese, Pork Roll, Sautéed Onions on a seeded roll with Potato Hash
Shrimp and Grits
Cajun Shrimp, Cheesy Grits, Andouille Sausage, Scallions, Red Peppers
Tank
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Potato Hash, Red Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese
French Toast
Apple Pie
Three slices Thick Cut Cinnamon Challah, Caramelized Apples, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
Crème Brulee
Three slices Thick Cut Bruleed Challah, Vanilla Custard, Raspberry Compote, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
Old Faithful
Three Slices Thick Cut Challah, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
The Great One
Three slices Thick Cut Nutella stuffed Challah, Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries, Powdered Sugar
Hot Cakes
Standard
Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Whipped butter, Powdered Sugar
Banana Foster
Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Flambeed Banana, Foster Sauce, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
The Blues
Three Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes, Blueberry Compote, Lemon Glaze, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
The Libby
Souffle Pancake, Caramelized Apples, Brown Sugar, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
Fresh Blueberry Pancakes
Three Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes, Fresh Blueberries, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
Sandwiches
Adult Chicken Finger
Five Breaded Tenders with French Fries
BLTA
Thick-Cut Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, Mayo on a Flour Tortilla Wrap with your choice of side
Brunch Burger
Half-Pound Short Rib Blend Burger, American Cheese, Pork Roll, Sunny Side Egg, Hash brown, Ketchup on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side
Bruschetta Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Marinated Tomato, Parmesan Aioli, Arugula on a Flour Tortilla Wrap with your choice of side
Cheesesteak
Half-Pound Shaved Steak, American Cheese, Sautéed Onion on a seeded roll with your choice of side
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Marinated Tomato, Parmesan Crisp on a Flour Tortilla Wrap with your choice of side
Chicken Cheesesteak
Shaved Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Sautéed Onion on a seeded roll with your choice of side
Crabby Patti
Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Remoulade Sauce on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side
Grilled Cheese
Interrupting Chicken
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Spicy Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side
Italian Veg
Portabella Mushroom, Broccoli Rabe, Red Peppers, Onions, Marinated Tomato, Sharp Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Aioli on a seeded roll with your choice of side
Ollie's Club
Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Parmesan Aioli on Three Slices of Sourdough Toast
Piggy
Roasted Pork, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Long Hots, Sharp Provolone Cheese on a seeded roll with your choice of side
Rueben
Pulled Corned Beef, Onion Kraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss cheese pressed on Rye Bread with your choice of side
The Reidy
Half-Pound Short Rib Blend Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Raw Onion, Lettuce, Pickles, Special Sauce on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side
The Roaster
Herb Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon, Fresh Arugula, Swiss cheese, Apple Puree pressed on Sourdough Toast
Soups
Greens
Asian Fusion
Romaine, carrot, cabbage slaw, avocado, cucumber, scallion, fried shallot, ginger-miso dressing
Bruschetta Salad
Baby arugula, marinated tomato, house crouton, sharp provolone, aged balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Torn crouton, parmesan crisp, Caesar dressing
Delco Chopped
Shredded Iceberg, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, egg, onion, ranch dressing
Plain Jane
Romaine, carrot, onion, cucumber, tomato, herbed crouton, 1000 island dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Torn crouton, parmesan crisp, Caesar dressing
Side Plain Jane
Romaine, carrot, onion, cucumber, tomato, herbed crouton, 1000 island dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Grape Tomato, Pita Crisp tossed in Greek Vinaigrette
Sides
Avocado
Avocado Spread
Bagel
Banana
Cheese
Cheesy Grits
Corned Beef Hash Side
Crab Cake Side
Dressing Side
Foster Sauce
French Fries
French Toast Side
Fried Chicken Side
Grateful Dad Side
Greek Yogurt
Grilled Chicken Side
Grilled Shrimp
Hashbrown
Hollandaise Sauce Side
Mac and Cheese
Meat Side
Nutella Side
Pancake Side
Pastry of the Day
Potato Hash
Pure Maple Syrup
Raspberry Compote
Sauce Side
Sausage Gravy Side
Seasonal Fruit
Side Egg
Side Long Hots
Smoked Salmon
Toast Side
Vanilla Custard
Veggie Side
Whipped Cream Side
Whitefish Side
Tank And Libby's Hot Sauce Bottle
Specials
Drink
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Box Coffee
Cappucino
Club Soda
Coffee
Cold Brew
Double Espresso Shot
Espresso Shot
Extra Tea Bag
Hot Chocolate
Hot Latte
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
La Colombe Can
La Colombe Gallon Bag Ground
Large Chocolate Milk
Green Juice
Large Juice
Large Milk
Lemonade Fresh Squeezed
No drink
Rootbeer
Small Chocolate Milk
Small Juice
Small Milk
Soda
Unsweetened Tea
Almond Milk Latte
Cafe Americano
Pineapple Punch
Apple Cider
Hot Tea Setup
Playoff Punch
S'mores Chocolate
To Go Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:01 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:01 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:01 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tank & Libby’s was born in 2018 out of a friendship between two chefs, a love of good quality, fresh food, and their childhood nicknames.
