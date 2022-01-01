Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

Tank and Libby's

437 Reviews

$$

1011 Pontiac Rd

Drexel Hill, PA 19026

Meat Side
You Figure it Out
Side Egg

Egg Platters/Sandwiches/Wraps

Just Eggs

Just Eggs

$8.00

3 eggs, Potato hash, Toast

Egg Sandwich Platter

Egg Sandwich Platter

$7.75

3 egg Sandwich with Potato Hash

Two Egg Sandwich

$5.25

2 egg Sandwich

Big Fish Sandwich with Cream Cheese

$16.00

Omelettes/Frittatas

Hangover

Hangover

$13.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Cheddar Cheese served with Potato Hash and Toast

Libs

Libs

$13.25

Shaved Steak, Sautéed Onions, American Cheese, Toast, Potato Hash

Momma

Momma

$12.25

Portabella Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach, Goat cheese served with Potato Hash and Toast

You Figure it Out

You Figure it Out

$12.50

Three ingredients included, potato hash, toast

Kennett

Kennett

$13.00

Portabella Mushroom, Thick Cut Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese

Bennies

Boardwalk

Boardwalk

$13.50

Pork Roll, Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Caramelized Onion Hollandaise Sauce served with Potato Hash

Old Bay

Old Bay

$17.50

Crab Cakes, Sautéed Spinach, Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Old Bay Hollandaise Sauce served with Potato Hash

Smokey

Smokey

$15.50

Smoked Salmon, Hashbrown, Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Scallion Hollandaise Sauce served with Potato Hash

Hambuco

Hambuco

$12.50

Two Poached Eggs, Sliced Ham, English Muffin, Hollandaise Sauce

Favorites

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Raspberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, Almond Vanilla Granola
6 Hour Hash

6 Hour Hash

$15.00

Poached Eggs, Pulled Corned Beef, Potato Hash, Peppers, Onions, Scallions

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

Big Fish

Big Fish

$18.00

Smoked Salmon, Whitefish Salad, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato, Capers, Cream Cheese, Choice of Bagel

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Scrambled Eggs with Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon, Salsa Roja on Flour tortillas with Potato Hash

Cali

Cali

$14.00

Egg whites, Sautéed Spinach, Sliced Tomato, Avocado Spread on Multigrain Toast with Seasonal Fruit

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Spiced Maple Syrup, Bacon studded Waffle, Scallions

Down South

Down South

$12.50

Sausage Gravy, Buttermilk Biscuits, Potato Hash

Grateful Dad

Grateful Dad

$12.25

Dried Beef, Béchamel Sauce, Choice of toast served with Potato Hash

Green Toast

Green Toast

$13.00

Avocado spread, Marinated Tomato, Poached eggs, choice of toast, Potato Hash

Hat Trick

Hat Trick

$10.50

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Raspberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, Almond Vanilla Granola

Hippie Hash

Hippie Hash

$12.50

Roasted Tomatoes, Sautéed Spinach, Red Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms, Onions, Potato Hash, Scallions

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Fried tortilla topped with Roasted Pork, Guacamole, Two Over medium Eggs, Salsa Roja, Red Peppers, Scallions with Potato Hash

Jersey

Jersey

$12.50

Scrambled Eggs with American Cheese, Pork Roll, Sautéed Onions on a seeded roll with Potato Hash

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$16.50

Cajun Shrimp, Cheesy Grits, Andouille Sausage, Scallions, Red Peppers

Tank

Tank

$15.50

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Potato Hash, Red Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese

French Toast

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$13.00

Three slices Thick Cut Cinnamon Challah, Caramelized Apples, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

Crème Brulee

Crème Brulee

$13.00

Three slices Thick Cut Bruleed Challah, Vanilla Custard, Raspberry Compote, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

Old Faithful

Old Faithful

$10.00

Three Slices Thick Cut Challah, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

The Great One

The Great One

$13.00

Three slices Thick Cut Nutella stuffed Challah, Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries, Powdered Sugar

Hot Cakes

Standard

Standard

$10.00

Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Whipped butter, Powdered Sugar

Banana Foster

Banana Foster

$13.00

Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Flambeed Banana, Foster Sauce, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

The Blues

The Blues

$13.00

Three Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes, Blueberry Compote, Lemon Glaze, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

The Libby

The Libby

$13.00

Souffle Pancake, Caramelized Apples, Brown Sugar, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Three Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes, Fresh Blueberries, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

Sandwiches

Adult Chicken Finger

$12.00

Five Breaded Tenders with French Fries

BLTA

BLTA

$12.00

Thick-Cut Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, Mayo on a Flour Tortilla Wrap with your choice of side

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Half-Pound Short Rib Blend Burger, American Cheese, Pork Roll, Sunny Side Egg, Hash brown, Ketchup on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side

Bruschetta Chicken Wrap

Bruschetta Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Marinated Tomato, Parmesan Aioli, Arugula on a Flour Tortilla Wrap with your choice of side

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Half-Pound Shaved Steak, American Cheese, Sautéed Onion on a seeded roll with your choice of side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Marinated Tomato, Parmesan Crisp on a Flour Tortilla Wrap with your choice of side

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shaved Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Sautéed Onion on a seeded roll with your choice of side

Crabby Patti

Crabby Patti

$16.00

Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Remoulade Sauce on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$10.25
Interrupting Chicken

Interrupting Chicken

$14.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Spicy Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side

Italian Veg

Italian Veg

$13.00

Portabella Mushroom, Broccoli Rabe, Red Peppers, Onions, Marinated Tomato, Sharp Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Aioli on a seeded roll with your choice of side

Ollie's Club

Ollie's Club

$14.00

Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Parmesan Aioli on Three Slices of Sourdough Toast

Piggy

Piggy

$13.00

Roasted Pork, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Long Hots, Sharp Provolone Cheese on a seeded roll with your choice of side

Rueben

Rueben

$13.00

Pulled Corned Beef, Onion Kraut, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss cheese pressed on Rye Bread with your choice of side

The Reidy

The Reidy

$14.00

Half-Pound Short Rib Blend Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Raw Onion, Lettuce, Pickles, Special Sauce on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side

The Roaster

The Roaster

$14.00

Herb Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon, Fresh Arugula, Swiss cheese, Apple Puree pressed on Sourdough Toast

Soups

Chicken Noodle Pint

$6.00

House made chicken broth, vegetable confetti, braised chicken, egg noodle, essence of honey

Chicken Noodle Quart

$12.00

House made chicken broth, vegetable confetti, braised chicken, egg noodle, essence of honey

Manhattan Clam Chowder Pint

$7.00

Manhattan Clam Chowder Quart

$16.00

Greens

Asian Fusion

Asian Fusion

$11.00

Romaine, carrot, cabbage slaw, avocado, cucumber, scallion, fried shallot, ginger-miso dressing

Bruschetta Salad

Bruschetta Salad

$10.00

Baby arugula, marinated tomato, house crouton, sharp provolone, aged balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Torn crouton, parmesan crisp, Caesar dressing

Delco Chopped

Delco Chopped

$12.00

Shredded Iceberg, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, egg, onion, ranch dressing

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$9.00

Romaine, carrot, onion, cucumber, tomato, herbed crouton, 1000 island dressing

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Torn crouton, parmesan crisp, Caesar dressing

Side Plain Jane

Side Plain Jane

$5.00

Romaine, carrot, onion, cucumber, tomato, herbed crouton, 1000 island dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Grape Tomato, Pita Crisp tossed in Greek Vinaigrette

Sides

Avocado

$3.50

Avocado Spread

$4.00

Bagel

$3.00

Banana

$2.00

Cheese

Cheesy Grits

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash Side

$5.00

Crab Cake Side

$12.00

Dressing Side

$1.00

Foster Sauce

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

French Toast Side

$3.25

Fried Chicken Side

$6.50

Grateful Dad Side

$5.00

Greek Yogurt

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Hashbrown

$3.00

Hollandaise Sauce Side

$1.50

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Meat Side

$4.50

Nutella Side

$2.50

Pancake Side

$3.50

Pastry of the Day

$4.00

Potato Hash

$3.50

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.00

Raspberry Compote

$3.00

Sauce Side

Sausage Gravy Side

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.25

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Long Hots

$1.50

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Toast Side

$2.50

Vanilla Custard

$4.00

Veggie Side

Whipped Cream Side

$1.00

Whitefish Side

$7.00

Tank And Libby's Hot Sauce Bottle

$8.00

Specials

Roasted Brussels Omelette

$14.00

Cranberry Magic French Toast

$14.00

Jammy Sammy

$15.00

Greg's Meatball Parm

$15.00

Kids

Kids Breakast Meal

$7.50

Kids Lunch Meal

$8.50

Drink

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Box Coffee

$20.00

Cappucino

$4.50

Club Soda

$1.00

Coffee

$2.95

Cold Brew

$5.00

Double Espresso Shot

$5.50

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Extra Tea Bag

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$3.00

La Colombe Can

$4.50

La Colombe Gallon Bag Ground

$12.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Green Juice

$4.00

Large Juice

$4.50

Large Milk

$4.00

Lemonade Fresh Squeezed

$4.00

No drink

Rootbeer

$3.00

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Small Juice

$3.00

Small Milk

$3.00

Soda

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Almond Milk Latte

$7.00

Cafe Americano

$4.00

Pineapple Punch

$5.50

Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea Setup

$1.50

Playoff Punch

$5.50

S'mores Chocolate

$5.50

To Go Water

$1.00

Shirts

Adult Shirt

$20.00

Adult Sweatshirt

$40.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$30.00

Hat

$20.00

Adult Zip Sweatshirt

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:01 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:01 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:01 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tank & Libby’s was born in 2018 out of a friendship between two chefs, a love of good quality, fresh food, and their childhood nicknames.

Website

Location

1011 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

Directions

Tank and Libby's image
Tank and Libby's image

