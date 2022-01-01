Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
The Crossbar - Havertown
249 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
2225 Darby Rd. • Havertown, PA 19083 610-449-4200 • www.thecrossbarhavertown.com
Location
2225 Darby Rd, Havertown, PA 19083
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Delco Steaks Broomall - 2567 W Chester Pk
4.0 • 52
2567 W Chester Pk Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurant