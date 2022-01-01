Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

The Crossbar - Havertown

249 Reviews

$$

2225 Darby Rd

Havertown, PA 19083

Order Again

Appetizers

Wings

$14.00

Half Order of Wings

$8.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$13.00

Chicken Tenders (no fries)

$13.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

Fries

$7.00

White Bean Dip

$10.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Charred Seasonal Vegetable

$11.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$13.00

Salads and Soup

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Spring Green Salad

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Small Caesar Salad

$4.00

Burgers

Crossbar Burger

$15.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Secret Burger

$7.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sando

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chi-Town Beef

$14.00

Meatless Ball Sub

$15.00

Hot Dog (single, no sides)

$5.00

Hot Fog W/ Fries

$7.00

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$18.00Out of stock

Linguini And Crab

$22.00

Chef's Cut

$26.00

Pork Chop

$23.00

Surf Turf

$45.00Out of stock

Specials

Chili Dogs

$10.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Bbq Pork Tacos

$12.00

Royale

$12.00

Ball Park Pretzels

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

Cheese Steak

$17.00

Corn Dog

$10.00

Desert

Salted Carmel Crunch

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Music Fest

Hot Dog

$5.00

Pretzel

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Flyin Hawaiian

$14.00

Beer

Guiness

$7.00

Bell's 2 Hearted

$6.50

Allagash White

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Half And Half

$6.50

Tonewood Stout

$7.50

Fair State

$6.50

Cigar City

$6.00

Von Trapp Pils

$6.50

Weinenstephan Fest

$6.50

Maine

$6.00

Otter Creek IPA

$6.00

Dewey Swishy Pants ipa

$7.50

Bissell Brothers Precept Pils

$7.50

20 Oz Yueling

$4.50

Lawson's Super Sessions

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Coors Lt

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Amstel Light

$4.50

High Noon

$8.00

White Claw

$7.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Chimay Red

$8.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.50Out of stock

Corona Premier

$5.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeeze

$6.00

Dogfish 90 Min

$7.50

Dogfish Vanilla World Wide Stout

$13.00

Founders All Day

$5.00

Founders KBS 2019

$9.50

Goose Island Ipa

$5.25

Great Lakes Porter

$5.00

Guinness

$5.25

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Heiniken Light

$4.50

Helles

$6.00Out of stock

Kaliber

$3.00

Labatts Blue Light

$3.50

Lawsons Sip of Sunshine

$8.00

Lawson Little Sips

$6.50

Magners

$4.50

Magners Pear

$4.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Omission IPA

$5.00

Petrus

$8.00

Prairie Bomb

$7.50

Rogue Brown Ale

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hoppy 40th Anniversary Ale

$5.25

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.25

Super Sessions

$5.50Out of stock

Troegs Nugget Nectar

$6.50Out of stock

Troegs Perpetual Ipa

$5.75

Troegs Mad Elf Grand Cru

$11.00

Truly

$7.00

Twisted Tea Light

$5.00

Ultra Sel

$5.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$5.50

Victory Summer Love

$4.50

Wicked Weed Devilwood

$14.00

Wicked Weed El Paraiso

$18.00

Wicked Weed Old Fashioned

$18.00

Wicked Weed Southern Ambrosia

$20.00

Murphy Stout

$6.00

Coastal Red Spitz

$6.00

Coastal White Spritz

$6.00

Firestone Parabola

$11.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Lagunitas Daytime

$6.00

Leiny Summer Shandy

$4.00

Victory Summer Love

$4.50

Pepper 4pk\ Trillium

$25.00

Goose Is Bourbon Co 4pk/trillium

$30.00

Anchor Steam

$70.00

Wine

GLS Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Malbec

$8.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

Red Blend

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Prosecco

$8.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Reisling

$8.00

GLS White Zinfandel

$8.00

Rose

$8.50

Btl Red

$30.00

BTL Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Malbec

$24.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$24.00

Btl White

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$23.00

BTL Rose

$30.00

3 Pack Proseco

$15.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

4/6 Packs

6 Pk Fathead Head Hunter

$12.50

6pk Freewill Techno

$13.00

Allagash Black (4pk)

$16.00

Amstel Light (6pk)

$11.50

Anchor Xmas (6pk)

$11.59

Angry Orchard (6 pack)

$12.50

Bell’s Lampshade DBL IPA (6pk)

$14.00

Blue Moon (6 pack)

$15.00

Brooklyn Lager (6 pack)

$12.50

Bud Light (6 pack)

$10.00

Budweiser (6 pack)

$10.00

Chimay Red (4 pack)

$25.00

Cigar City Guayabera

$13.50

Cigar City Jai Alai (6 pack)

$13.50

Coors Lt (6 Pack)

$9.00

Corona (6 pack)

$11.50

Corona Light (6 pack)

$11.50

Corona Premier (6pk)

$11.50

Deschuetes Fresh Haze

$16.50

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed (6 pack)

$16.50

Dogfish 120 Min (4 pack)

$25.00

Dogfish 90 Min (4 pack)

$14.00

Duvel (4 pack)

$15.00

Estrella Duara (6 pack)

$13.50

Fathead Hop Juju (4pk)

$16.00

Firestone Parabola (4 pack)

$25.00

Flying Dog Pearl Necklace (6pk)

$1,400.00

Foreign Objects Sonnenaufgang Pilsner

$18.00

Founders All Day (6 pack)

$12.00

Freewill Techno (6 pk)

$12.00

Fulton Hopstar

$14.00

Fulton Spector (6 pk)

$15.00

Funk Citrus

$14.00

Goose Island Ipa (6 pack)

$15.00

Guinness (4 pk)

$12.00

Guinness Blonde (6 pk)

$14.00

Half Acre Big Hugs (4 pk)

$25.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter (6 pack)

$18.00

Half Acre Gone Away (6pk)

$14.00

Half Acre Tuna (6 pack)

$6.00

Half Acre Wand (4pk)

$16.00

Heineken (6 pack)

$11.50

Heinekin 0.0 4pk

$10.00

Heiniken Lt 6pk

$11.50

Industrial Wrench

$16.00

Ithaca Flower Power

$18.00

Ithaca Flower Power (4 pk)

$18.00

Kaliber (6 pk)

$9.00

Knee Deep Citra

$15.00

Lagunitas Mozango

$15.00

Lagunitas Mozango (6 pk)

$15.00

Lagunitas Sumptin Sumtin (6 pack)

$13.50

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy (6 pack)

$10.00

Long Trail VT IPA

$14.00

Magners (6 pack)

$13.50

Magners Pear (6 pack)

$13.50

Maine Lunch (4 pk)

$28.00

Maine MO (4 pk)

$28.00

Maine Peeper (4 pk)

$28.00

Michelob Ultra

$10.00

Miller High Life 6pk

$9.00

Miller Lite (6 pack)

$12.00

Modern Times City of the Sun(4 pk)

$18.00

Omission (6 pack)

$12.50

Omission IPA

$12.50

Rogue Dead Guy (6 pack)

$13.50

Samuel Smith Winter Welcome (4 pk)

$18.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale (6 pack)

$15.00

Spiked Szetler 6pack

$14.00

Sterling Pig Snuffler (6 pk)

$13.00

Stone Enter the Night Pilsner (6pk)

$16.00

Summer Love 6 Pack

$15.00

Thomas Hooker Hop Meadows

$15.00

Troegs Fresh Squeezed

$15.00

Troegs Perpetual Ipa (6 pack)

$15.00

Twisted Tea (6 pack)

$11.50

Victory Golden Monkey (6 pack)

$15.00

Victory Summer Love 12oz 6 Pack

$13.50

Weithenstephaner Pilsner (6 pk)

$11.00

Yards Brawler (6 pack)

$11.00

Truly 6 Pack

$13.00

Lwwsons 6 Pack

$14.00

Special Menu

Kids Chicken Tender

$10.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Burger (4oz)

$10.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Kids Pasts

$10.00

Kids Ice Cream

Breakfast Sandwiches

Cheese & Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Srapple, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

The Rooney

$15.00

Roast Beef

$9.00

Roast Pork

$9.00

Grilled Portobello

$9.00

Grilled Sausage

$9.00
