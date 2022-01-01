Saxers imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Saxers Pub

104 Reviews

$$

148 Saxer Ave

Springfield, PA 19064

Popular Items

House Burger
Fries
Bacon Kale Caesar

Burgers

House Burger

$13.00

Bleu Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Jalapeno Burger

$15.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Grilled Lemon Garlic Salmon

$16.00

Salads

Bacon Kale Caesar

$9.00

Bibb Lettuce Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Spring Mixed Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken BLT

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

BBQ Brisket

$15.00

Starters and Sharing

12 Wings

$16.00

6 Wings

$9.00

Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00+

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$8.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Cheesesteak Eggroll

$12.00

Chesse Curds

$9.00

12 Wing Special

$10.00

Bacon Sandwich

$7.00

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Bacon Wrap

$8.00

Sausage Wrap

$8.00

FlatBreads

Buffalo Chicken FlatBread

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Speed

Bud Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona Light

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

White Claw

$4.00

Carbomb

$9.00

Well VODKA

$5.00+

Tito's

$6.50+

Captain Morgan

$5.50+

Carbomb

$9.00

Guinness Dry Stout 20oz

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50+

Jager

$5.00

Fireball

Saxers Tee

$20.00

Kids

Cheese Burger Sliders

$10.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Party

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

148 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA 19064

Directions

