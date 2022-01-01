Chicken salad in Conshohocken

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES

Deli on 4th

326 Fayette St, Conshohocken

Avg 4.3 (400 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens with Buffalo Chicken, Tomatoes, Peppers, Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Croutons
Chicken Salad Hoagie$6.75
Chicken Salad Hoagie Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad (1LB)$12.99
Dietz & Watson
More about Deli on 4th
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Brunch

521 Fayette St, Conshohocken

Avg 4.6 (945 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Poached chicken breast, green apple & purple onion served on toasted LeBus multigrain bread with honey mustard, cheddar cheese & smoked bacon. Served with julienne fries.
More about Brunch
Item pic

TACOS • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guppy's Good Times

2 Maple Street, Conshohocken

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Guppy's Good Times

