Chicken salad in Conshohocken

SANDWICHES
Deli on 4th
326 Fayette St, Conshohocken
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Mixed Greens with Buffalo Chicken, Tomatoes, Peppers, Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Croutons
|Chicken Salad Hoagie
|$6.75
Chicken Salad Hoagie Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad (1LB)
|$12.99
Dietz & Watson
SMOKED SALMON
Brunch
521 Fayette St, Conshohocken
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Poached chicken breast, green apple & purple onion served on toasted LeBus multigrain bread with honey mustard, cheddar cheese & smoked bacon. Served with julienne fries.