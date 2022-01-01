Norristown restaurants you'll love

Norristown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Norristown

Norristown's top cuisines

Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Must-try Norristown restaurants

YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen image

 

YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen

1430 DeKalb St, Norristown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Club$8.50
Classic Turkey Club!
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on 3 Slices of White Toast
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$5.50
Two Farm Fresh Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, and American Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Classic Cheeseburger$8.50
6oz Beef Patty with Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
More about YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen
Nonna Rosa Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Nonna Rosa Pizzeria

236 Egypt road, Norristown

Avg 4.7 (1923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$5.99
Served with a side of tomato sauce.
Garlic Knots (6)$2.99
Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Plain 16"$14.99
Sauce and mozzarella.
More about Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Bombay Dhabba- Audobon

615 S Trooper Rd, Audubon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tikka Masala$13.99
Flavorful rich tomato sauce cooked with a blend of exotic spices. Lamb add $2
Garlic Naan$3.50
White flour naan with minced garlic garnished with cilantro.
Vegetable Samosa$4.50
Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with potatoes & green peas.
More about Bombay Dhabba- Audobon
Restaurant banner

 

Lou's Steak Shop

414 E Main St, Norristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lou's Steak Shop
Restaurant banner

 

M2O Burgers and Salads

28 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about M2O Burgers and Salads
