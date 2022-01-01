Norristown restaurants you'll love
Norristown's top cuisines
Must-try Norristown restaurants
More about YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen
YWCA Tricounty Area Dignity Kitchen
1430 DeKalb St, Norristown
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$8.50
Classic Turkey Club!
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on 3 Slices of White Toast
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese
|$5.50
Two Farm Fresh Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, and American Cheese on a Brioche Bun
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$8.50
6oz Beef Patty with Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
More about Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA
Nonna Rosa Pizzeria
236 Egypt road, Norristown
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (5)
|$5.99
Served with a side of tomato sauce.
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$2.99
Served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Plain 16"
|$14.99
Sauce and mozzarella.
More about Bombay Dhabba- Audobon
Bombay Dhabba- Audobon
615 S Trooper Rd, Audubon
|Popular items
|Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Flavorful rich tomato sauce cooked with a blend of exotic spices. Lamb add $2
|Garlic Naan
|$3.50
White flour naan with minced garlic garnished with cilantro.
|Vegetable Samosa
|$4.50
Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with potatoes & green peas.
More about M2O Burgers and Salads
M2O Burgers and Salads
28 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton