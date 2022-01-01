Collegeville restaurants you'll love

Collegeville restaurants
Toast
  • Collegeville

Collegeville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Collegeville restaurants

Marzella's Pizza image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Marzella's Pizza

488 E Main St, Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders (5)$7.95
5 per order
12" Cheese Steak$9.75
american cheese
Garlic Knots$2.25
4 per order
More about Marzella's Pizza
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image

 

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loaded Potato Skins$9.49
Topped with Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese & Bacon. Served with Sour Cream
Chicken Fingers$7.49
Wings (6pcs)$7.79
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drive Thru
Please select this item if you are picking up your order at the drive thru. Please have your online order number ready
Cheese Steak$9.50
American Cheese
16"-Cheese Pie$13.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Mexican Flag$15.99
3 enchiladas filled with chicken, braised beef or pork carnitas, each baked in red, white and green sauces. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Chicken Fajita$18.79
Our seasoned and grilled chicken fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.
Tacos Americanos (3)$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings - REBUILDING image

 

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings - REBUILDING

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings - REBUILDING

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Collegeville

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

