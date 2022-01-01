Collegeville restaurants you'll love
More about Marzella's Pizza
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Marzella's Pizza
488 E Main St, Collegeville
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders (5)
|$7.95
5 per order
|12" Cheese Steak
|$9.75
american cheese
|Garlic Knots
|$2.25
4 per order
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville
|Popular items
|Loaded Potato Skins
|$9.49
Topped with Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese & Bacon. Served with Sour Cream
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.49
|Wings (6pcs)
|$7.79
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|Popular items
|Drive Thru
Please select this item if you are picking up your order at the drive thru. Please have your online order number ready
|Cheese Steak
|$9.50
American Cheese
|16"-Cheese Pie
|$13.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville
|Popular items
|The Mexican Flag
|$15.99
3 enchiladas filled with chicken, braised beef or pork carnitas, each baked in red, white and green sauces. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.79
Our seasoned and grilled chicken fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.
|Tacos Americanos (3)
|$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
