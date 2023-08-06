Buttercup Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Buttercup Bistro, a cozy cafe in Trappe serving up breakfast, lunch and coffee all day!
Location
735 West Main Street, Trappe, PA 19426
