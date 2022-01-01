Phoenixville restaurants you'll love
Phoenixville's top cuisines
Must-try Phoenixville restaurants
More about Paloma's
Paloma's
101 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
|Popular items
|Palomas Signature Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Apples, Pecans, White Balsamic Dressing
|Le Burger
|$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Choice of Cheese, House Fries
|Steak Frites 8 oz
|$29.00
Balsamic, Steak Sauce, Hand Cut-House Fries
More about Tai Me Up
Tai Me Up
301 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
|Popular items
|Dungeness Crab Rangoon
|$8.00
|Wonton Soup
|$6.00
|Chicken - Pad Thai
|$14.00
More about Great American Pub
Great American Pub
148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
|Popular items
|Fingers and Fries
|$12.00
Served with honey mustard and ketchup for dipping
|Impossible Burger (Vegan)
|$14.00
Carmelized onions and violife cheddar on a potato roll
|The Great American Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
Brisket, mac & cheese, with american cheese on texas toast. Served with chips and a pickle.
More about Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery
Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery
135 Bridge St, Phoenixville
|Popular items
|Caprese Board
|$30.00
Cheeses- Ciliegine, Burrata
Meats - Prosciutto di San Damiele
Pesto, Balsamic Pearls, Seasoned Olive Oil, Marinated Olives, Crackers, Marcona Almonds, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Caperberries
|Chopped Italian Salad
|$14.00
Spring Mix, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Salami, Prosciutto, Fontina, Cherry Tomato & Red Onion in our Signature Italian Vinaigrette
|Antipasto Board
|$36.00
Cheeses: Red Wine Goat Cheese, Parmigiano, Taleggio
Meats: Prosciutto di Parm, Italian Red Wine Salami, Soppressata
Fresh Honeycomb, Jam, Marcona Almonds, House Marinated Italian Olives, Grapes and Crackers
More about Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery
Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery
520 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville
|Popular items
|Southern Fried Chicken Thigh Tenders Sandwich
|$13.00
With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and buttermilk herb sauce on an artisan bun
|Greek Chicken Gyro
|$13.50
With grilled seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, feta, red onion, and tzatziki sauce on a warm pita
|Smoked Prime Rib Cheesesteak
|$16.50
House smoked prime rib with choice of cheese on a Cochy steak roll
More about TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.00
Steak Fries
|Cheese Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano or your choice of Topping's
|Small Sandwich Combo
|$6.80
Your choice of any 1 small sandwich, burger or meatroll, 1 Side Choice and a medium fountain soda.