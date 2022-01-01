Phoenixville restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES

not gap

148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

Avg 4.1 (1460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Buffalo Wings$9.00
Blue Cheese and Celery
Fiesta Chicken Salad$14.00
Avacado, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla chips and chipotle ranch
Palm Beach Salad$17.00
Crab, shrimp, avacado, tomatoes, onion, hard cooked egg & honey vinaigrette
More about not gap
Paloma's image

 

Paloma's

101 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

Avg 4.7 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Palomas Signature Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Apples, Pecans, White Balsamic Dressing
Le Burger$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Choice of Cheese, House Fries
Steak Frites 8 oz$29.00
Balsamic, Steak Sauce, Hand Cut-House Fries
More about Paloma's
Tai Me Up image

 

Tai Me Up

301 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dungeness Crab Rangoon$8.00
Wonton Soup$6.00
Chicken - Pad Thai$14.00
More about Tai Me Up
Great American Pub image

 

Great American Pub

148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fingers and Fries$12.00
Served with honey mustard and ketchup for dipping
Impossible Burger (Vegan)$14.00
Carmelized onions and violife cheddar on a potato roll
The Great American Grilled Cheese$15.00
Brisket, mac & cheese, with american cheese on texas toast. Served with chips and a pickle.
More about Great American Pub
Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery image

 

Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery

135 Bridge St, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caprese Board$30.00
Cheeses- Ciliegine, Burrata
Meats - Prosciutto di San Damiele
Pesto, Balsamic Pearls, Seasoned Olive Oil, Marinated Olives, Crackers, Marcona Almonds, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Caperberries
Chopped Italian Salad$14.00
Spring Mix, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Salami, Prosciutto, Fontina, Cherry Tomato & Red Onion in our Signature Italian Vinaigrette
Antipasto Board$36.00
Cheeses: Red Wine Goat Cheese, Parmigiano, Taleggio
Meats: Prosciutto di Parm, Italian Red Wine Salami, Soppressata
Fresh Honeycomb, Jam, Marcona Almonds, House Marinated Italian Olives, Grapes and Crackers
More about Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery
Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery image

 

Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery

520 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Fried Chicken Thigh Tenders Sandwich$13.00
With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and buttermilk herb sauce on an artisan bun
Greek Chicken Gyro$13.50
With grilled seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, feta, red onion, and tzatziki sauce on a warm pita
Smoked Prime Rib Cheesesteak$16.50
House smoked prime rib with choice of cheese on a Cochy steak roll
More about Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.00
Steak Fries
Cheese Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano or your choice of Topping's
Small Sandwich Combo$6.80
Your choice of any 1 small sandwich, burger or meatroll, 1 Side Choice and a medium fountain soda.
More about TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

