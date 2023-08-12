Eggs

Two Eggs with Potatoes & Toast

$5.99

Any style, with potatoes and toast

Two Eggs with Meat, Potatoes, and Toast

$7.99

Any style, with potatoes & toast, choice of bacon, ham, scrapple, sausage links, or patties

Two Eggs with Canadian Bacon or Pork Roll, Potatoes, and Toast

$9.99

Any style, with Canadian bacon or pork roll served with potatoes and toast

Crab Cake & Eggs

$13.99

Served with potatoes and toast

One Egg with Potatoes & Toast

$4.99

One Egg with Meat, Potatoes, and Toast

$6.99

One Egg with Canadian Bacon or Pork Roll, Potatoes, and Toast

$8.99

NY Strip & Eggs

$15.99

Skillets

Farmer's Skillet

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage, onions, peppers, and Cheddar Jack cheese

Meat Lovers Skillet

$13.99

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage, bacon, ham, and Cheddar Jack cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Skillet

$12.99

The best of Philly steak with scrambled eggs, potatoes, peppers, onions, and cheddar jack cheese

Veggie Skillet

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, peppers, onions, tomato, spinach, and mushrooms

Polish Skillet

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions, potatoes, kielbasa, and Cheddar Jack cheese

Omelettes

Three Cheese Omelette

$9.99

American, swiss, and provolone

Western & Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Florentine Omelette

$11.99

Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and Cheddar Jack cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$12.99

With grilled onions, Philly cheesesteak with sauce

Crab Omelette

$13.99

Our signature crab and broccoli topped with Hollandaise sauce

Veggie Omelette

$11.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, & American cheese

Plain Omelette

$8.99

Pancakes

Two Stack Golden Pancakes

$6.99

Three Stack Golden Pancakes

$7.99

Single Pancake

$4.99

Single Pancake w/Meat

$5.99

Specialty Pancakes

Two Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.99

(2) pancakes with chocolate chips inside

Two Stack Blueberry Pancakes

$7.99

(2) pancakes with whole blueberries inside

Two Stack Strawberry Pancakes

$8.99

(2) pancakes topped with strawberries in glaze with whipped cream

Two Stack Strawberry & Banana Pancakes

$9.99

(2) pancakes topped with strawberries in glaze and bananas with whipped cream

Single Chocolate Chip Pancake

$5.99

Single Blueberry Pancake

$5.99

Single Strawberry Pancake

$5.99

Single Choco Chip Pancake w/Meat

$6.99

Single Blueberry Pancake W/Meat

$6.99

Single Strawberry Pancake w/Meat

$6.99

French Toast

Two French Toast

$6.99

Three French Toast

$7.99

Single French Toast

$4.99

Single French Toast w/Meat

$5.99

Specialty French Toast

Strawberries & Cream French Toast

$8.99

(2) sourdough French toast topped with strawberries in glaze and whipped cream

3 Pieces Raisin Bread French Toast

$6.99

4 Pieces Raisin Bread French Toast

$7.99

Chipped Beef

Creamed Chipped Beef

$10.99

Over toast with homefries or hashbrowns

Belgian Waffle with Chipped Beef

$10.99

Golden waffle topped with chipped beef

Belgian Waffle

Golden Belgian Waffle

$6.99

Golden Strawberry Waffle

$9.99

Golden waffle topped with strawberries in glaze with a mound of whipped cream

Waffle and Chipped Beef

$10.99

Waffle topped with creamed chipped beef

Waffle and Ice Cream

$8.99

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$11.99

Two poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon, spinach and tomatoes topped with Hollandaise sauce

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce

Crab Benedict

$13.99

Poached eggs on an English muffin, O'Grady's crabmeat, and Hollandaise sauce

Combos

Breakfast Sampler

$10.99

Two eggs, two bacon, two sausage links with choice of two pancakes, French toast or belgian waffles

Farmer's Breakfast

$11.99

Two eggs, cup of chipped beef, with bacon, sausage or scrapple, toast & choice of homefries or hashbrowns

Phoenixville Pheast

$15.99

Two eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, hash browns or homefries, with (1) pancake and (1) French toast

Sandwiches

Breakfast Griller Sandwich

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, grilled on sourdough bread

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.99

Scrambled eggs with choice of ham, bacon or sausage with lettuce, tomato and Cheddar Jack

Bagel Sandwich

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage or ham, homefries or hashbrowns

Croissant Sandwich

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, and a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

Cereals & Breads

Cup Oatmeal with Milk

$2.99

With raisins or bananas

Bowl Oatmilk with Milk

$3.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.65

Plain Toasted Bagel

$2.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Toasted English Muffin

$2.25

Medley of Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Buttered Toast

$1.50

Raisin Toast

$1.99

Extras

Side Order of Breakfast Meats

$3.25

Tomato

$0.35

Sautéed Onions

$0.75

Green Peppers

$0.50

Cheese

$0.75

Extra Egg

$1.25

Mushrooms

$1.00

2 Strips Bacon

$1.75

Cup Sausage Gravy

$3.25

Bowl Sausage Gravy

$4.25

Potatoes

$2.50

Banana

$1.99

Fruit

$2.99

Biscuit Ala Carte

$2.00

Bread

$1.50

Hollandaise

$0.75

Children's

#1 One Egg

$5.99

With two strips of bacon or sausage links with toast

#2 One Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.99

With two strips of bacon or sausage links

#3 One Piece of French Toast

$5.99

With two strips of bacon or sausage links

#4 One Chocolate Chip Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.99

With two strips of bacon or sausage links

Beverages

8oz Pineapple Juice

$2.25

14oz Pineapple Juice

$3.25

8oz Tomato Juice

$2.25

14oz Tomato Juice

$3.25

8oz Orange Juice

$2.25

14oz Orange Juice

$3.25

8oz Apple Juice

$2.25

14oz Apple Juice

$3.25

Coffee

$2.65

Hot Tea

$2.65

Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

$2.65

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Breakfast Specials

Avalon Benedict

$11.99

Chicken&Waffles

$12.99

Breakfast BLT

$10.99

Leprachaun Delight

$10.99

Special #1

$6.99

Special #2

$6.99

222

$7.99

Country Fried Chicken& Eggs

$9.99

Veterans Breakfast

Cream Chipped Beef

$6.99

Eggs&Meat

$6.99

Pancakes/French Toast

$6.99