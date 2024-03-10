Croissants

$6.25

Croissants: Our croissants are made in house, and are a. three day process! Definitely a labor of love, made with European style butter. o Plain Butter Croissant: Laminated dough shaped into the classic croissant. Best eaten warm. o Ham and Cheese Croissant: Laminated dough encasing hand-cut black forest ham, swiss cheese, and topped with our house-made “everything” seasoning. Best eaten warm. Contians SEEDS. o Chocolate Croissant: Laminated dough filled with dark Valrhona chocolate. Best eaten warm. o Almond Croissant: Plain Butter Croissant twice-baked. Brushed with orange simple syrup and frangipane. Topped with more frangipane and almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar. Best eaten warm. o London Fog Croissant: Plain butter croissant filled with an earl grey tea mousse, and topped with dark chocolate and pistachio. Best eaten room-temp. o Chocolate Peanut Butter Croissant: Plain butter croissant filled with PB mousse and drizzled with dark chocolate. Best eaten room temp.