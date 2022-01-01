Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wine Tasting & Salumeria Bar Serving award-winning wine, delicious cheeses, and charcuterie boards
Location
135 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Great American Pub, Phoenixville
4.1 • 1,460
148 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenixville
More near Phoenixville