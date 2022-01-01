Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery

review star

No reviews yet

135 Bridge St

Phoenixville, PA 19460

Popular Items

Antipasto Board
Roasted Grape Flatbread
Italian Farmer's Board

Bevande

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Spring Water

$5.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Aranciata Italian Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Aranciata Blood Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Aranciata Lemon

$3.00

Blood Orange Italian Soda

$4.00

Strawberry Italian Soda

$4.00

Lemon Italian Soda

$4.00

Raspberry Italian Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Aranciata Pomegranate & Orange

$3.00

Aranciata & Prickly Pear

$3.00

Wild Bill's Apple Pie Soda

$4.00

Wild Bill's Pumpkin Spice Soda

$4.00

Wild Bill's Butterscotch Soda

$4.00

Wild Bill's Vanilla Cream Soda

$4.00

Cafe Bar

Café Con Panna

$8.00

single shot of espresso topped with whipped cream

Café Latte

$8.00

Cappuccino

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00

Double Espresso

$5.50

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
Lavender Latte

$8.00Out of stock
Vanilla Rose Cappuccino

$5.00Out of stock

Piccolini

Arancini

$14.00

Risotto balls ,stuffed with ham, mozzarella cheese, homemade tomato sauce

Rustic Baguette

$8.00

Signature Olive Dipping Oil (V, VEG, DF)

Butternut Squash Cheese Dip

$14.00

Maple Rum Walnuts (Veg)

Mixed Olives

$6.00

House Herb and Garlic Marinade (V, VEG, DF, GF)

Marinated Local Farm Mushrooms

$6.00

House Herb and Garlic Marinade

Burrata di Uva

$12.00

Roasted Grapes, Vincotto, Hazelnuts, Crostini, Teodoro Forte (VEG)

Butter Board

$12.00

Red Wine Butter, Flake Sea Salt, Pepitas, Orange Zest, Figs, Herbs, Roasted Garlic, Bread (VEG)

Warm Spiced Nuts

$10.00

Pecans, Hazelnuts, Walnuts, Pepitas, Sunflower Seeds, Olive Oil (V, VEG, DF, GF)

Speck Wrapped Apples

$10.00

Melted Fontina, Calabrian Chili Honey Drizzle (GF)

Insalata e Zuppa

Estate Caesar Salad

$10.00

Shaved Parmesan, Homemade Red Wine Caesar, Croutons, Pinot Grigio

Insalata di Casa

$12.00

Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, REd Onions, Cucumbers, Almonds, Limoncello Dressing, Reisling (VEG, GF)

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Cranberries, Red Onion, Hazelnuts, Sliced Apple, Manchego, Maple Mustard Vinaigrette (VEG, GF)

Tuscan Bean Soup

$6.00

Kale, Crumbled Sausage, Carrots, Sage (DF, GF)

Sandwiches & Bruschetta

Prosciutto & Parm

$17.00

Arugula, Fig Jam

Tuscan Roasted Veggie

$11.00

Mushrooms, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Fontina, Garlic Aioli (VEG)

Red Wine Grilled Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Fontina, Mozzarella, Red Wine Glaze (VEG)

Tomato Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted baguette, herb ricotta

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce topped with Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Roasted Grape Flatbread

$12.00

House Roasted Grapes, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella and Rosemary, drizzled with a Red Wine Glaze

The Lorenzo Flatbread

$14.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce topped with Prosciutto, Crisp Arugula & sprinkled with Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Italian Farmer Flatbread

$11.00

Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers (VEG)

Fall Harvest Flatbread

$10.00

Butternut Squash, Speck, Ricotta, Fontina, Sage

Boards

Antipasto Board

$36.00

Cheeses: Red Wine Goat Cheese, Parmigiano, Taleggio Meats: Prosciutto di Parm, Italian Red Wine Salami, Soppressata Fresh Honeycomb, Jam, Marcona Almonds, House Marinated Italian Olives, Grapes and Crackers

Italian Farmer's Board

$26.00

Cheeses: Herbed Goat Cheese, Percorino Romano, Provolone, Gorganzola Grilled Artichoke, Roasted Red Peppers, Chiodini Mushrooms, Calabrian Peppers, Marinated Olives, Tomato Jam, Crackers, Marcona Almonds

Caprese Board

$30.00

Cheeses- Ciliegine, Burrata Meats - Prosciutto di San Damiele Pesto, Balsamic Pearls, Seasoned Olive Oil, Marinated Olives, Crackers, Marcona Almonds, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes, Caperberries

Build your Own Board

Fall Board

$25.00

Cranberry pumpkin ricotta, hazelnuts, smoked scamorza, speck, apples, prosciutto wrapped figs, kale, pickled cauliflower, local farm marinated mushrooms, maple rum walnuts, crostini

Dolce

Brownie Affogato

$9.00

Warmed Brownie topped with Vanilla Gelato and a shot of Espresso

Gelato

$10.00

(2) Scoops, various flavors available

Tiramisu

$12.00

Delicate Lady Fingers soaked in Espresso, layered with Sweet Mascarpone Cream and sprinkled with Cocoa Powder

Affogato

$8.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

maple rum walnuts, whipped cream (VEG)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wine Tasting & Salumeria Bar Serving award-winning wine, delicious cheeses, and charcuterie boards

Location

135 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460

Directions

