Restaurant header imageView gallery

Great American Pub Phoenixville

review star

No reviews yet

148 bridge street

phoenixville, PA 19460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bubba Burger
BYO Chicken Sand
Chicken Quesadilla

Starters

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$12.00

House made and served with spicy ketchup

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Monterey jack and cheddar stuffed inside a flour tortilla. Side of pico de gallo and sour cream

Nashville Chicken Nachos

Nashville Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Crispy chicken tossed in nashville hot sauce with cheddar sauce, shredded lettuce, house cured pickles, pico de gallo and sour cream

1/2 Dozen Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

$10.00

1/2 Dozen Wings with your choice of sauce Side of Blue Cheese

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Cherry peppers, lemon and marinara

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Served with grilled pita and tortilla chips

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Served with a side of ketchup

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$7.00

House made cheddar cheese sauce

Loaded Brisket Fries

Loaded Brisket Fries

$13.00

Beef brisket, cheddar cheese sauce, pickled onions and jalapenos

Fingers and Fries

Fingers and Fries

$12.00

Served with honey mustard and ketchup for dipping

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Served with a side of horseradish cream sauce

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Cheddar cheese sauce and Honey Mustard

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Served with a side of chipotle ranch

Side Broccoli

$4.00

__________

Salads Built to Order

Palm Beach Salad

$17.00

Crab, shrimp, avocado tomato, hard cooked egg, and honey vinaigrette

Fiesta Chicken Salad

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$14.00

Avocado, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onion, crispy tortillas, with a side of chipotle

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine, tomato, olives, egg, bacon, cheddar, blue cheese crumbles. Served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Blackened Shrimp & Salmon Caesar

$19.00

Kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, and cucumber, and croutons

Sesame Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mandarin oranges, carrots, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts and oriental dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Traditional croutons, romaine hearts, Parmesan and garlic dressing

The Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, house blue cheese dressing, tomato and bacon

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

__________

Brick Oven Pizza

Traditional Pizza

Traditional Pizza

$12.00

Imported Italian tomato sauce and mozzarella

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Ham, pepperoni and sausage

Garden Vegetable Pizza

Garden Vegetable Pizza

$13.00

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers and Kalamata olives

Impossible Taco Pizza (Vegan)

Impossible Taco Pizza (Vegan)

$20.00

Cheddar, chipotle cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded lettuce

Spinach & Ricotta

Spinach & Ricotta

$13.00

White pizza with garlic and mozzarella

Cheesesteak Pizza

Cheesesteak Pizza

$14.00

Chopped steak, onions, american, cheddar, monterey jack and sauce

__________

Sandwiches

corned beef, swiss cheese, saurkraut and thousand island on rye

BYO Chicken Sand

$13.00
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Provolone & BBQ sauce on a sweet potato roll. Served with chips and a pickle

GAP Grilled Cheese

GAP Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Brisket, mac & cheese, with american cheese on texas toast. Served with chips and a pickle.

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, saurkraut & thousand island on rye. Served with chips and a pickle

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$16.00

Creamy gorgonzola, bacon, nashville hot. Served with chips and a pickle

American Burger

American Burger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with chips and a pickle

Bubba Burger

Bubba Burger

$15.00

Cheddar, BBQ, and bacon

Bridge Street Burger

Bridge Street Burger

$16.00

Pepper jack cheese, capicola ham. roasted red peppers and a side of cajun mayo

__________

100% Plant Based Cuisine

Impossible Burger (Vegan)

Impossible Burger (Vegan)

$14.00

Carmelized onions and violife cheddar on a potato roll

Impossible Quesadilla (Vegan)

$15.00

Violife cheddar, grilled onions & peppers. Topped with chiipotle cream, shredded lettuce and a side of guacamole and pico de gallo.

Roasted Carrot Hot Dogs (Vegan)

$13.00

Saurkraut, chopped pickles & sriracha mustard on pita

Impossible Bolognese (Vegan)

Impossible Bolognese (Vegan)

$16.00

Macaroni, wild mushrooms and marinara

Portobello Tacos (Vegan)

Portobello Tacos (Vegan)

$13.00

Corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole

__________

Pasta and Pub Classics

Linguine Crab & Shrimp

Linguine Crab & Shrimp

$20.00

Garlic herb butter and roasted tomatoes

Stir Fry Veg

Stir Fry Veg

$13.00
Open Faced Brisket Platter

Open Faced Brisket Platter

$18.00

Mac and cheese and house made garlic pickles. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Sharp Cheddar mac and Cheese

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$16.00

Queso fresco, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Your choice of tomato cream, marinara or butter

Tortelloni & Chicken

Tortelloni & Chicken

$17.00

Sundried tomato and pesto cream sauce

Drunken Shrimp Linguine

Drunken Shrimp Linguine

$19.00

Vodka tomato cream sauce with bacon

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Queso fresco, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and roasted garlic aioli

__________

Main Plates

Chicken Tuscany

Chicken Tuscany

$20.00

Sautéed chicken breast topped with shrimp, crabmeat, asparagus and lemon garlic sauce. Your choice of steamed rice or roasted potatoes

Coho Salmon

$22.00

Sundried tomatoes, artichokes hearts, roasted peppers, baby spinach, kalamata olives, white wine and lemon, Your choice of steamed rice or roasted potatoes

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$23.00

Wild Mushroom sauce & asparagus. Your choice of steamed rice or roasted potatoes

Fajitas

Fajitas

Peppers and onions with black beans, cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. GF corn tortillas available

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

N.Y. style, caramel, nuts, chocolate and graham cracker crust.

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, and chocolate decadence

Waffle Sundae

Waffle Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, candied walnuts, and whipped cream.

Singe Scoop

$3.00

Double Scoop

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grill Cheese and side of French fires ( kids size )

Kids Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Linguine

$7.00

DAILY SPECIALS

ONION RINGS

$12.00

ITALIAN SPLIT PEA HAM SOUP

$7.00

MOZZ BITES

$12.00

BLT SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$14.00

BRATWURST & PIEROGIES

$18.00

CAJUN TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

SHRIMP RAVIOLI SPINACH ALFREDO

$18.00

1/2 RACK OF RIBS APP

$14.00

$10 LUNCH MENU

$10 CHICKEN PARM

$10.00

$10 CHEESESTEAK

$10.00

$10 MEATBALL PARM

$10.00

$10 SOUP GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

$10 CHICKEN CAESAR

$10.00

$10 CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$10.00

$10 CHEESE RAVIOLI

$10.00

$10 OMELET

$10.00

$10 IMPOSSIBLE SMASHBURGER

$10.00

Brunch

Your choice of cheddar, provolone, Swiss, or American cheese served with home fries

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Everything bagel seasoning, micro greens and lime on country rye

Brunch Pizza

$15.00

Sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar

Farmers Burrito

$14.00

Portobello, roasted peppers, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, spinach, and cheddar wrapped in a tortilla and served with home fries

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb. ground sirloin with fried egg, avocado, bacon, cheddar, and roasted garlic aioli served with home fries

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Sunny side up eggs, salsa verde, queso fresco, and black beans on two crispy tortillas served with home fries

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Beef brisket, fried eggs with American cheese on Texas toast served with home fries.

Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Impossible Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

100% Plant Based JUST egg, spinach, spicy ketchup, and Violife cheddar cheese on an English muffin served with home fries

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Eggs Your Way

$11.00

Apple Cinnamon Sugar Waffle

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Community focused restaurant located in the historic district. Live music, great food and drinks. Private events and amazing outside dining.

Location

148 bridge street, phoenixville, PA 19460

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paloma's - Phoenixville
orange star4.7 • 588
101 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery
orange starNo Reviews
135 Bridge St Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
The Great American Pub, Phoenixville
orange star4.1 • 1,460
148 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Great American Pub Phoenixville
orange starNo Reviews
148 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Vecchia Nuova Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
249 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Tai Me Up
orange starNo Reviews
301 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in phoenixville

Sedona Taphouse - Phoenixville, PA
orange star4.5 • 2,213
131 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
The Great American Pub, Phoenixville
orange star4.1 • 1,460
148 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Paloma's - Phoenixville
orange star4.7 • 588
101 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near phoenixville
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston