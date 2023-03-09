Gaby's Taqueria

Main picView gallery

GABY'S MENU

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.49

Pork Al Pastor Taco

$3.49

6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

Carne Asada Taco (Grilled Steak)

$3.49

6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

Carnitas Taco (Fried Pork)

$3.49

6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

Veggie Taco

$2.99

6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

Barbacoa Taco (Shredded Beef)

$3.49

6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

Carne Molida Taco (Ground Beef)

$3.49

6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

Chorizo Taco (Mexican Sausage)

$3.49

6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

Fish Taco (Tilapia)

$3.49

6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.

3 Tacos

$9.99

5 Tacos

$14.99

Taco Platter

$9.99

Taco Salads

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.49

Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.

Chorizo Taco Salad

$9.99

Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.

Steak Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$11.99

Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.

Nachos

Nachos with Chicken

$10.99

Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.

Nachos with Chorizo

$11.49

Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.

Nachos with Steak

$11.99

Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.

Nachos with Shrimp

$12.99

Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.

Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Burritos

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.

Pork Al Pastor Burrito

$8.99

12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.

Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)

$8.99

12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.

Barbacoa Burrito (Shredded Beef)

$8.99

12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.

Carne Asada Burrito (Grilled Steak)

$8.99

12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.

Carne Molida Burrito (Ground Beef)

$8.99

12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.

Chorizo Burrito (Mexican Sausage)

$8.99

12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.

Fish Burrito (Tilapia)

$8.99

12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.

Chicken burrito

$8.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Chimichangas

Chicken Chimichanga

$9.99

A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.

Steak Chimichanga

$10.99

A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.99

A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.

Tortas

Carnitas Torta

$9.99

Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.

Pollo Al Grill (grilled chicken) Torta

$9.99

Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.

Al Pastor Torta

$9.99

Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.

Carne Asada Torta

$9.99

Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.

Barbacoa Torta

$9.99

Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.

Chorizo Torta

$9.99

Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.

Quesadillas

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$7.49

12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.49

12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Pork Al Pastor Quesadilla

$8.99

12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$8.99

12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$8.99

12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$8.99

12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$8.99

12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Specialties

Carne Asada Gaby

$21.99

Grilled black angus skirt steak, topped with fried onionns and poblano peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, grilled cactus and a salad.

Huaraches Gaby

$14.99

A homemade corn tortilla cooked to perfection, stuffed with cheese annd your choice of meat.

Enchiladas

$12.99

three corn tortillas bathered in green sauce rolled and filled with your choice of meat. Topped with letttuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

6 Wings

$7.99

12 Wings

$13.99

Ribs

$14.00

Sopa Del Dia

$7.99

Chile Rellenos

$9.99

Kids Menu

Quesadilla

$6.50

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, and your choice of rice or beans on the side.

Chicken Tenders

$6.79

Served with fries

Mini Burrito

$6.50

Flour tortilla filled witth cheese, rice, beans and chicken.

Two Chicken or Cheese Quesadillas

$6.89

Flour tortilla filled with cheese or chicken, and your choice of rice or beans on the side.

Two Soft Tacos (Chicken or Beef)

$7.00

Corn of flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with fries.

Desserts

Flan

$3.99

Mexican custard

Churros

$4.99

Churros sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon

Sides & Extras

Large Chips and Salsa

$4.29

Small Chips and Salsa

$2.49

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Guacamole

$2.99

Large Chips and Queso

$5.25

Small Chips and Queso

$3.45

Large Chips and Guacamole

$6.75

Small Chips and Guacamole

$4.49

Rice and Beans

$3.19

Refried Beans

$2.49

Spanish Rice

$2.49

White Rice

$2.49

Queso

$2.99

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

All our fajitas are grilled witth bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

All our fajitas are grilled witth bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

All our fajitas are grilled witth bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Mix Fajitas

$19.99

Chicken, Steak and Shrimp.All our fajitas are grilled with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

A homemade drink of seasonal fruits or other natural flavors (no refills)

Refrescos Mexicanos

$2.79

Imported Mexican sodas

Agua de Botella

$2.00

Bottled water

Fountain Drinks

$2.49

One free refill

Monster

$3.49

Tuesday Special

Sopa del día

$4.00

Tamales

Chicken

$2.99

Pork

$2.99

Burrito Bowls

Veggie

$7.99

Meat

$8.99

Salads

Veggie Salad

$7.99

Salad (w/choice of meat)

$9.49

