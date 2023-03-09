- Home
- /
- Phoenixville
- /
- Gaby's Taqueria
Gaby's Taqueria
No reviews yet
550 Kimbertonn Rd STE
Phoenixville, PA 19460
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
GABY'S MENU
Tacos
Chicken Taco
Pork Al Pastor Taco
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Carne Asada Taco (Grilled Steak)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Carnitas Taco (Fried Pork)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Veggie Taco
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Barbacoa Taco (Shredded Beef)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Carne Molida Taco (Ground Beef)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Chorizo Taco (Mexican Sausage)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Fish Taco (Tilapia)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
3 Tacos
5 Tacos
Taco Platter
Taco Salads
Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.
Chorizo Taco Salad
Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.
Steak Taco Salad
Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.
Nachos
Nachos with Chicken
Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.
Nachos with Chorizo
Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.
Nachos with Steak
Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.
Nachos with Shrimp
Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.
Cheese Nachos
Burritos
Veggie Burrito
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Pork Al Pastor Burrito
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Barbacoa Burrito (Shredded Beef)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Carne Asada Burrito (Grilled Steak)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Carne Molida Burrito (Ground Beef)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Chorizo Burrito (Mexican Sausage)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Fish Burrito (Tilapia)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Chicken burrito
Grilled Chicken
Chimichangas
Chicken Chimichanga
A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Steak Chimichanga
A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Shrimp Chimichanga
A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Tortas
Carnitas Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Pollo Al Grill (grilled chicken) Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Al Pastor Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Carne Asada Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Barbacoa Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Chorizo Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Quesadillas
Vegetarian Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Cheese Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Chicken Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Pork Al Pastor Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Carnitas Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Barbacoa Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Carne Asada Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Chorizo Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Specialties
Carne Asada Gaby
Grilled black angus skirt steak, topped with fried onionns and poblano peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, grilled cactus and a salad.
Huaraches Gaby
A homemade corn tortilla cooked to perfection, stuffed with cheese annd your choice of meat.
Enchiladas
three corn tortillas bathered in green sauce rolled and filled with your choice of meat. Topped with letttuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
6 Wings
12 Wings
Ribs
Sopa Del Dia
Chile Rellenos
Kids Menu
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, and your choice of rice or beans on the side.
Chicken Tenders
Served with fries
Mini Burrito
Flour tortilla filled witth cheese, rice, beans and chicken.
Two Chicken or Cheese Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with cheese or chicken, and your choice of rice or beans on the side.
Two Soft Tacos (Chicken or Beef)
Corn of flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with fries.
Sides & Extras
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
All our fajitas are grilled witth bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Steak Fajitas
All our fajitas are grilled witth bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Shrimp Fajitas
All our fajitas are grilled witth bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Mix Fajitas
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp.All our fajitas are grilled with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Drinks
Tuesday Special
Tamales
Burrito Bowls
GABY'S ONLINE MENU
Tacos
Chicken Taco
Pork Al Pastor Taco
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Carne Asada Taco (Grilled Steak)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Carnitas Taco (Fried Pork)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Veggie Taco
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Chicken Al Pastor Taco
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Barbacoa Taco (Shredded Beef)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Carne Molida Taco (Ground Beef)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Chorizo Taco (Mexican Sausage)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Fish Taco (Tilapia)
6" Flour or Corn Toritlla. All tacos served with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
3 Tacos
5 Tacos
Taco Platter
Taco Salads
Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.
Chorizo Taco Salad
Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.
Steak Taco Salad
Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.
Nachos
Nachos with Chicken
Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.
Nachos with Chorizo
Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.
Nachos with Steak
Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.
Nachos with Shrimp
Homemade tortilla chips, with cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat.
Burritos
Veggie Burrito
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Chicken Al Pastor Burrito
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Pork Al Pastor Burrito
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Barbacoa Burrito (Shredded Beef)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Carne Asada Burrito (Grilled Steak)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Carne Molida Burrito (Ground Beef)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Chorizo Burrito (Mexican Sausage)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Fish Burrito (Tilapia)
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Chicken burrito
Chimichangas
Chicken Chimichanga
A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Steak Chimichanga
A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Shrimp Chimichanga
A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Tortas
Carnitas Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Pollo Al Grill (grilled chicken) Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Al Pastor Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Carne Asada Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Barbacoa Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Chorizo Torta
Mexican sandwich. Prepared with homemade mayonnaise, beans, tomatoes,lettuce, onions,jalapenos and avocado. With your choice of meat.
Quesadillas
Vegetarian Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Cheese Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Chicken Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Pork Al Pastor Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Carnitas Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Barbacoa Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Carne Asada Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Chorizo Quesadilla
12" flour or wheat tortilla. All quesadillas made with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Specialties
Carne Asada Gaby
Grilled black angus skirt steak, topped with fried onionns and poblano peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, grilled cactus and a salad.
Huaraches Gaby
A homemade corn tortilla cooked to perfection, stuffed with cheese annd your choice of meat.
Enchiladas
three corn tortillas bathered in green sauce rolled and filled with your choice of meat. Topped with letttuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Menu
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, and your choice of rice or beans on the side.
Chicken Tenders
Served with fries
Mini Burrito
Flour tortilla filled witth cheese, rice, beans and chicken.
Two Chicken or Cheese Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with cheese or chicken, and your choice of rice or beans on the side.
Two Soft Tacos (Chicken or Beef)
Corn of flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of chicken or beef. Served with fries.
Sides & Extras
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
All our fajitas are grilled witth bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Steak Fajitas
All our fajitas are grilled witth bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Shrimp Fajitas
All our fajitas are grilled witth bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Mix Fajitas
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp.All our fajitas are grilled with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Drinks
Tuesday Special
Tamales
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
550 Kimbertonn Rd STE, Phoenixville, PA 19460