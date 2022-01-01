Grilled chicken in Phoenixville
Phoenixville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery
Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery
520 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.25
Antibiotic and hormone free fresh chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Conchy bun. Choose your own toppings!
More about TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.50
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$5.85
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano