Grilled chicken in Phoenixville

Phoenixville restaurants
Phoenixville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery image

 

Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery

520 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Antibiotic and hormone free fresh chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Conchy bun. Choose your own toppings!
More about Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$6.50
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
Grilled Chicken Wrap$5.85
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing
BBQ Grilled Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Oregano
More about TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

