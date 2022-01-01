Go
Sedona Taphouse

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

131 Bridge Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (2213 reviews)

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

131 Bridge Street

Phoenixville PA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tai Me Up

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai Cuisine

TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Enjoy!!!!

Paloma's

No reviews yet

Modern European Cuisine. Sustainable and Quality ingredients finessed by our Executive Chef Chris Siropaides, Executive Sous Chef Chris Riordan, and Pastry Chef Victoria Fifer.

Great American Pub

No reviews yet

outside seating available & online ordering available for take out.
https://www.toasttab.com/great-american-pub-phoenixville

