Go
Toast

The Fat Ham King of Prussia

Come in and enjoy!

350 Mall Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Collard Greens$7.00
Baked Macaroni and Cheese$6.00
Hot Chicken$8.00
See full menu

Location

350 Mall Blvd

King of Prussia PA

Sunday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Levante Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Morgan's Barbecue KOP

No reviews yet

Smoked low & slow...born & raised in Brooklyn

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Epicurean Feast @ First Quality

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston