Bars & Lounges
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Guppy's Good Times

625 Reviews

$$

2 Maple Street

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesesteak (Ribeye)
Basket of Fries
Jeweler Joe's Southern Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Small Amanda Fries

Small Amanda Fries

$9.00
Large Amanda Fries

Large Amanda Fries

$15.00

HAND-CUT FRIES TOPPED WITH OUR APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON AND MELTED CHEESE DRIZZLED WITH RANCH DRESSING & CHIVES

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.00
Tossed Cauliflower Bites

Tossed Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

BATTERED CAULIFLOWER TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF HOT, HONEY HOT, HONEY BAY OR GARLIC PARM, WITH CREAMY BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

HAND BREADED, SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.00

ONLY AVAILABLE FRIED, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF GINGER SAUCE

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$14.00

MADE FRESH EVERY DAY! TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO & SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS & CILANTRO SALSA

Gup's Chowder (Bowl)

Gup's Chowder (Bowl)

$6.00

BOWL OF HEARTY CHICKEN BROTH & VEGGIES, SCENTED WITH FRESH HERBS & LIGHT CREAM, TOPPED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS & QUESO FRESCO

Momma Gup's Balls

Momma Gup's Balls

$12.00

FOUR POTATO BALLS STUFFED WITH SEASONED PORK. OMG SO GOOD!! ADDED SRIRACHA DRIZZLE TO SET THE FLAVORS OFF TO A NEW PLANET.

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

TORTILLA CHIPS, CORN BLACK BEAN SALSA, BEER CHEESE, QUESO FRESCO AND SOUR CREAM

Pierogies

Pierogies

$12.00

5 JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR CHEESE HAND STUFFED PIEROGIES SAUTḖED IN BROWN BUTTER AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM

$11.00

HUGE PHILLY SOFT PRETZEL BAKED, BUTTERED AND SALTED TO ORDER. SERVED WITH SIDES OF MELTED CHEESE WIZ AND SPICY MUSTARD

Shrimp Diablo Quesadilla

Shrimp Diablo Quesadilla

$18.00

GARLIC SHRIMP TOSSED IN OUR SPICY HOMEMADE DIABLO SAUCE, 3 CHEESE BLEND IN A FLOUR TORTILLA, TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM, SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS

Stella's Chicken Rolls

Stella's Chicken Rolls

$13.00

WE HAND STUFF EGG ROLLS WITH CHICKEN THIGH MEAT, MARINATED THEN SAUTEED IN HOT SAUCE, JALAPEÑOS AND COOPER SHARP CHEESE. TRUST ME, YOU WANT THIS!!

8 Wings

8 Wings

$15.00

JUMBO WINGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOT, HONEY HOT, BBQ, HONEY BAY OR GARLIC PARM, SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

12 Wings

12 Wings

$20.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup, Salads & Bowls

Gup's Chowder (Bowl)

Gup's Chowder (Bowl)

$6.00

BOWL OF HEARTY CHICKEN BROTH & VEGGIES, SCENTED WITH FRESH HERBS & LIGHT CREAM, TOPPED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS & QUESO FRESCO

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

ROMAINE, BACON, PARMESAN, CROUTONS TOSSED IN OUR RIDICULOUSLY GOOD SCRATCH CAESAR DRESSING ADD GRILLED OR BLACKENED CHICKEN OR SHRIMP FOR $6

Chicken Fajita Salad

Chicken Fajita Salad

$16.00

CRISPY CHICKEN, SPRING MIX, TOMATOES, CUCUMBER, SHAVED CARROTS, SAUTÉED PEPPERS & ONIONS, THREE CHEESE BLEND, TOSSED IN A HOMEMADE RANCH DRESSING.

$18.00

BATTERED FRIED SHRIMP TOSSED IN HONEY HOT SAUCE OVER SPRING MIX, FRESH MANGO, CHERRY TOMATOES, WALNUTS, FETA CHEESE & JALAPEÑO RANCH DRESSING

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

LETTUCE, TOMATOES, AVOCADO, 3 CHEESE BLEND & TORTILLA CRISPS, TOSSED IN A HOMEMADE CHIPOTLE CREAM DRESSING* ADD CHICKEN, CHOPPED BURGER OR SHRIMP FOR $6

Gup Bowl

Gup Bowl

$14.00

YELLOW RICE, PINTO BEANS, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, FRESH AVOCADO, MANGO SALSA, HOUSE-MADE CREAMY AVOCADO DRESSING

Tacos & Burritos

TWO TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, SERVED WITH CHIPS, SALSA & FRIES. GLUTEN-FREE CORN TORTILLAS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST (NO CHARGE)
Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.00

TWO TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. GLUTEN-FREE CORN TORTILLAS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST (NO CHARGE)

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

TWO TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. GLUTEN-FREE CORN TORTILLAS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST (NO CHARGE)

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

TWO TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. GLUTEN-FREE CORN TORTILLAS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST (NO CHARGE)

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

TWO TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS. GLUTEN-FREE CORN TORTILLAS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST (NO CHARGE)

Big Boy Burrito

$14.00

Burgers

Served with fries (sub side salad at no extra cost)
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00

BEYOND BEEF VEGGIE BURGER GRILLED TO PERFECTION AND TOPPED WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE, CHIPOTLE MAYO, ARUGULA, TOMATO & GUACAMOLE

Big Gup Burger

Big Gup Burger

$16.00

MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOMATO, LETTUCE, SPECIAL SAUCE, CHOPPED PICKLES & ONIONS

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$18.00

SEASONED, HAND-FORMED BISON MEAT, MELTED COOPER SHARP CHEESE, CABERNET ONIONS & DIJON MUSTARD

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.00

CLASSIC MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE WITH LETTUCE & TOMATO

Conshy Steak Burger

$17.00

THIN BURGER PATTY TOPPED WITH 3 OZ RIBEYE STEAK, FRIED ONIONS, MELTED PROVOLONE, CHEESE WIZ & BIG GUP SAUCE, SERVED WITH FRIES

Dougie B's Smash Burger

Dougie B's Smash Burger

$16.00

TWO THIN BEEF PATTIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, SHREDDED LETTUCE, TOMATO & OUR SECRET SAUCE (YOUR SERVER WILL TELL YOU, BUT MUM’S THE WORD!)

Keto Burger

Keto Burger

$16.00

TWO THIN BEEF PATTIES, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOMATO & MAYO, WRAPPED IN A LETTUCE BUN, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

Wild Cod Burger

Wild Cod Burger

$15.00

FRESH, HAND-DIPPED TO ORDER, WILD COD FRIED GOLDEN AND TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO & OLD BAY MAYO

Wowee Burger

Wowee Burger

$16.00

APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, HONEY BBQ, ONION RINGS AND MELTED SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE, WITH LETTUCE & TOMATO

Cheesesteaks & Local Favorites

Cheesesteak (Chicken)

Cheesesteak (Chicken)

$16.00

GENEROUS PORTION OF PREMIUM, ALL NATURAL CHICKEN AND CHOICE OF AMERICAN, PROVOLONE, AUTHENTIC CHEESE WIZ, OR COOPER SHARP, SERVED WITH FRIES

Cheesesteak (Ribeye)

Cheesesteak (Ribeye)

$16.00

GENEROUS PORTION OF PREMIUM ALL NATURAL, GRASS-FED RIBEYE STEAK AND CHOICE OF AMERICAN, PROVOLONE, AUTHENTIC CHEESE WIZ, OR COOPER SHARP, SERVED WITH FRIES

Jeweler Joe's Southern Chicken Sandwich

Jeweler Joe's Southern Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

MARINATED THEN BREADED IN OUR SECRET 7 SPICE BLEND, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, CHOPPED PICKLES & COLE SLAW ON A CONSHOHOCKEN POTATO BUN. SERVED WITH FRIES.

Kathy Romano Wrap

Kathy Romano Wrap

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, FRESH MOZZARELLA, GUACAMOLE & CHIPOTLE CREAM ALL WRAPPED IN A HONEY-WHEAT TORTILLA. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF FRIES

Shrimp Diablo Quesadilla

Shrimp Diablo Quesadilla

$18.00

GARLIC SHRIMP TOSSED IN OUR SPICY HOMEMADE DIABLO SAUCE, 3 CHEESE BLEND IN A FLOUR TORTILLA, TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM, SERVED WITH RICE & BEANS

The DeVito

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, COOPER SHARP CHEESE, SAUTḖED SPINACH, LETTUCE, TOMATO & MAYO ON A SEEDED LISCIO’S ROLL, SERVED WITH FRIES

Sauces & Sides

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side of Big Gup Sauce

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Cheese Dip

$1.00

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

SIde of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Secret Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Be kind to yourself! Guppy's uses all-natural, steroid-free meats and locally-farmed vegetables whenever possible. We know you'll love our always-fresh sushi menu, too!

2 Maple Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Guppy's Good Times image
Guppy's Good Times image

