Paladar Latin Kitchen

Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar is a fresh, colorful and fun Latin American restaurant experience inspired by Central & South America, Cuba and the Latin Caribbean.

250 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rum-Glazed Cuban Pork (DN)$19.50
Black beans, coconut mango rice, pico de gallo
Chicken Empanadas (DN)$10.00
Slow-roasted chicken and Chihuahua cheese filling in a flaky shell, pico de gallo, aji verde
Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)$15.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli
Traditional Guacamole (DN)$8.00
Served with our housemade blend of plantain, malanga and tortilla chips
Braised Beef Tacos (DN)$16.50
Queso fresco, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, aji pepper aioli
Brussels Sprouts Tacos (DN)$14.50
Sweet potato, goat cheese, candied pumpkin seeds, pickled red onions & garlic pasilla aioli
Brazilian Cheese Bread (DN)$8.00
Gluten free cheese bread served with a side of chipotle honey
Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)$16.50
Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli
El Cubano (DN)$13.50
Mojo pork, ham, house pickles, swiss sheese, spicy brown mustard
Sweet Plantains (DSD)$6.00
Served with lime creama
Location

250 Main Street

King of Prussia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
