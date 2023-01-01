Mac and cheese in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Captain's Market
Captain's Market
430 W Main St, Trappe
|Lob Mac 'N' Cheese Bowl
|$6.99
Ooey gooey goodness - whole Maine lobster meat and our shell pasta are folded into a 4 cheese blend including American, cheddar, Jack and Parmesan and topped with our signature bread crumb.
|3Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$0.00
This classic homemade Mac and Cheese is a delicious treat for all ages. Our secret crunchy topping will keep you wanting more.
|Mac & Cheese Sampler Box
|$49.99
Serves 15-20 people. Comes with our Three Cheese, Lobster, Short Rib and Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese.
More about We Love Big Dogs
We Love Big Dogs
430 West Main Street, Trappe
|Three Cheese Mac
|$3.99
Oohy Goohy Goodness! Our scratch made cheese blend baked with a shell pasta is a true treat to even the strongest mac critic!
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|16"-Mac & Cheese Pie
|$18.99
Macaroni, Mozzarella, crème fraiche, cheddar cheese.
|Mac & Cheese Slice
|$0.00
|Detroit Mac & Cheese Pie
|$23.99
Brick cheese, white cheddar, macaroni, mozzarella, creme fraiche & cheddar cheese