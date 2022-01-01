Margherita pizza in Collegeville
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Marzella's Pizzeria
488 E Main St, Collegeville
|Margarita pizza
|$0.00
Olive oil,garlic,fresh mozzarella,basil and red sauce sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|Backyard Pizza Kit (Margherita)
|$12.99
Become a Backyard Pizzaioli with the same high quality fresh dough and ingredients used by the professionals here at the bakery! This kit creates the perfect version of the classic Margherita.