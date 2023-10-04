Lemonade/CYO

LemonCrave

LemonCrave

LemonCrave

$6.95

Start with the Basics: Freshly Squeezed Lemons and Agave. Then add 1 or 2 of your Favorite Fresh Fruits or Veggies to make the Perfect Combo!

Juices

Antioxidant

$9.00

Blueberries, Beets, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon

Citrus Berry

$9.00

Blueberries, Pineapples, Oranges

Citrus Spice

$9.00

Spicy! Lemon, Ginger, Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne, Agave

Green Extreme

$9.00

Ginger, Lime, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery

Sour Apple

$9.00

Spinach, Lemon, Lime, Apple, Pineapple

Strawberry MoJo

$9.00

Strawberries, Pineapple, Basil, Lime, Cucumber

Sweet Leaf

$9.00

Spinach, Apple, Pineapple

Sweetox

$9.00

Blueberries, Beets, Pineapple, Apple

Create Your Own Juice

$9.00

Food

Sandwhiches/Wraps

BLTA

BLTA

$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper

Caprese

Caprese

$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper

Ceasar Wrap

$12.50

Tortilla, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Cheesy Hummus

Cheesy Hummus

$12.50

Sourdough Bread, Hummus, Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Garlic, Salt & Pepper

Chicken & The Egg

Chicken & The Egg

$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Spinach

CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)

CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)

$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Romaine

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$12.50

Sourdough Bread, Egg Salad, Red Onion, Goat Cheese

Garden

Garden

$12.50

Tortilla, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Urban Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Salt & Pepper

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Salt & Pepper

Chicken Melt

Chicken Melt

$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper

Rise & Shine

Rise & Shine

$12.50

Tortilla, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Salt & Pepper

Waldorf

Waldorf

$12.50

Sourdough Bread, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato

Salad

Blueberry Fields

Blueberry Fields

$12.95

Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese

Caprese

Caprese

$12.95

Urban Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper

Chicken Ceasar

Chicken Ceasar

$12.95

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, Caesar Dressing

CraveWell Cobb

CraveWell Cobb

$12.95

Urban Greens, Sliced Egg, Cherry Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.95

Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Croutons, Celery

Pecan Apple

Pecan Apple

$12.95

Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons

The CraveWell

The CraveWell

$12.95

Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Celery, Croutons

Waldorf Salad

Waldorf Salad

$12.95

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Salt, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes

Avo Hummus

Avo Hummus

$6.00

Hummus, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$6.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$6.00

Waldorf Chicken Salad, Red Onion, Avocado

Cucumber Hummus

Cucumber Hummus

$6.00

Hummus, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Salt & Pepper, Olive Oil

Hazelnut Toast

Hazelnut Toast

$6.00

Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Shredded Coconut

Smoothies

Banana Bliss

Banana Bliss

$9.00+

Oat Milk, Bananas, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey, Granola

Blueberry Lime

Blueberry Lime

$9.00+

Coconut Water, Lime Juice, Ginger, Apple Juice, Blueberries, Basil

Chocolate Strawberry

Chocolate Strawberry

$9.00+

Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Maple Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Cacao

Create Your Own Smoothie

Create Your Own Smoothie

$9.00+
Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$9.00+

Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla

DragonFruit Limeade

DragonFruit Limeade

$9.00+

Pineapple, Lime Juice, Dragon Fruit, Agave

Island Breeze

Island Breeze

$9.00+

Lime Juice, Ginger, Coconut Water, Mango, Pineapple, Agave, Basil

Java Buzz

Java Buzz

$9.00+

Oat Milk, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana, Vanilla, Nutella, Maple Cinnamon

Lean Green

Lean Green

$9.00+

Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Agave, Almond Butter

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$9.00+

Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Oil

Very Berry

Very Berry

$9.00+

Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave, Vanilla

Smoothie Bowls

Island Blue Bowl

Island Blue Bowl

$12.50

Base: Oat Milk, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Blue Spirulina, Almond Butter, Vanilla Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Shredded Coconut

Choco Strawberry Bowl

Choco Strawberry Bowl

$12.50

Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Nutella

Green Delight Bowl

Green Delight Bowl

$12.50

Base: Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey Toppings: Granola, Candied Pecans, Banana

Mango Paradise Bowl

Mango Paradise Bowl

$12.50

Base: Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Mango, Shredded Coconut

Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl

Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl

$12.50

Base: Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana

Pink Passion Bowl

Pink Passion Bowl

$12.50

Almond Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Shredded Coconut

Very Berry Bowl

Very Berry Bowl

$12.50

Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry

Kids

Kids Menu

Candy Apple Wrap

$6.00

Tortilla, Nutella, Apple, Candied Pecans, Chocolate Chips

Grilled Cheese(sandwhich)

$6.00

Sourdough Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Salt & Pepper

Peanut Butter Banana Wrap

Peanut Butter Banana Wrap

$6.00

Tortilla, Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Maple Cinnamon

Blueberry Blast (smoothie)

Blueberry Blast (smoothie)

$6.00

Oat Milk, Blueberries, Banana, Agave

Strawberry Mango(smoothie)

Strawberry Mango(smoothie)

$6.00

Coconut Water, Mango, Strawberry, Honey

Orange Cream (smoothie)

Orange Cream (smoothie)

$6.00

Orange Juice, Pineapple, Vanilla, Agave

Tractor Beverage

Berry Patch

$3.00+

Tractor Punch

$3.00+

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00+

Strawberry Dragonfruit

$3.00+

Create Your Own

CYO

CYO

$6.00+

Grab and Go

Chips

Chips

$2.00