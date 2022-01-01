Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Conshohocken

Conshohocken restaurants
Conshohocken restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SMOKED SALMON

Brunch

521 Fayette St, Conshohocken

Avg 4.6 (945 reviews)
Takeout
Country Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast topped with house-made ranch dressing. Served on a Conshohocken Bakery potato roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle and julienne fries.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Poached chicken breast, green apple & purple onion served on toasted LeBus multigrain bread with honey mustard, cheddar cheese & smoked bacon. Served with julienne fries.
TACOS • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guppy's Good Times

2 Maple Street, Conshohocken

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jeweler Joe's Southern Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Served with a side of fries
