Slammin Brew
24 S Warren St
Trenton, NJ 08608
Featured Items
- ICED COFFEE 16 oz$2.85
Quite simply, this drink is a cold version of your favorite coffee. It's not simply a coffee that has been left to cool, but one that has been brewed, chilled, and served in ice.
- ICED LATTE 16 oz$4.85
A chilled coffee beverage that's made by mixing espresso with chilled milk, simple syrup, ice cubes, and cold foam.
- ICED AMERICANO 16 oz$4.15
Drinks
Bottled Drinks
- Coke$2.50
A carbonated, sweetened soft drink and the world's best-selling soda.
- Diet Coke$2.50
The perfect balance of crisp and refreshing Coke, with no sugar and no calories. enjoy the great diet cola flavor that's fizzing delicious!
- Fanta$2.50
Bright, bubbly, and a popular favorite, Fanta is a soft drink with a tingly, fruity taste.
- Gold Peak$2.50
This tea is not overly sweet and taste just like homemade.
- Minute Maid$2.50
This beverage, with Calcium & Vitamin D, is a deliciously citrus way to refresh yourself. It helps build healthy bones and also provides a good source of Vitamin C, Folate, Potassium, and Thiamin.
- Smart Water$2.50
It's everything you want from a bottled water—pure, hydrating, and crisp. it might be thanks to the fact that it's vapor-distilled through a process inspired by the clouds, or the fact that they added electrolytes for taste. Either way, you can bet on a premium water experience with every bottle.
- Sprite$2.50
A perfectly, clear lemon-lime sparkling beverage with 100% natural flavors and no caffeine.
- Vitamin Water$2.50
Vitamin and nutrient-enhanced water beverage with electrolytes and other good stuff. It has three types of antioxidants to help fight free radicals: vitamin-a, vitamin-c, and selenium. plus a great source of vitamin b5, vitamin b6, and vitamin b12.
Cold Coffee
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 16oz$5.05
- COLD BREW 16 oz$4.55
- ICED AMERICANO 16 oz$4.15
- ICED COFFEE 16 oz$2.85
- ICED ESPRESSO 16 oz$2.65
- ICED LATTE 16 oz$4.85
- ICED MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
- COLD BREW 20 oz$4.85
- ICED AMERICANO 20 oz$4.35
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 20oz$5.25
- ICED COFFEE 20 oz$3.15
- ICED LATTE 20 oz$5.15
- ICED MOCHA 20 oz$5.25
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 20 oz$5.25
- COLD BREW 24 oz$5.15
- ICED AMERICANO 24 oz$4.55
- ICED CARAMEL MACHIATTO 24oz$5.45
- ICED COFFEE 24 oz$3.45
- ICED LATTE 24 oz$5.35
- ICED MOCHA 24 oz$5.45
- ICED WHITE MOCHA 24 oz$5.45
Hot Coffee
- AMERICANO 12 oz$3.85
An Americano is made up of water and espresso. At Slammin Brew, we serve 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.
- BREWED COFFEE 12 oz$2.55
Full-bodied coffee with a bold, robust flavor and continuous flavor finish.
- CAPPUCCINO 12 oz$4.55
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick flavor-insulating foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
- CARAMEL MACHIATTO 12oz$4.85
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup flagged with espresso and topped with a patterned caramel drizzle for a sweet finish.
- DECAF BREWED COFFEE$2.55
Coffee that has had its caffeine removed by a decaffeination process that starts with green coffee beans — seeds of coffee cherries that have been separated from their fruit and dried, but not yet roasted. FUN FACT: Decaf coffee was discovered when coffee beans fell overboard from a ship and became less caffeinated by the salt water soak. From there, the first patented decaffeination methods used a chemical solvent like ammonia and benzene.
- ESPRESSO CON PANNA 12 oz$2.75
Espresso con panna or “espresso with cream” is an irresistible drink: the perfect meld of rich whipped cream and coffee. Some people ask what the difference is between and espresso con panna and an espresso macchiato. The only difference is the macchiato is topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk whereas the con panna is a dollop of whipped cream.
- ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 12 oz$2.75
Espresso macchiato is a single or double espresso topped with a dollop of heated, foamed milk and served in a small cup.
- ESPRESSO SHOT 12 oz$2.65
Really? You need a description for this? Ok, here it goes. Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee brewed with high pressure, hot water, and finely ground coffee beans. It's thicker than regular coffee and has a layer of “crema” on top, which results from air bubbles mixing with the coffee's oils.
- FLAT WHITE 12 oz$4.55
Smooth shots of espresso get the perfect amount of steamed whole milk to create a perfect balance of bold-and-creamy, spot-on flavor.
- HOT CHOCOLATE 12 oz$3.85
Steamed milk with chocolate. Topped with semi-melted marshmallows and, if requested, whipped cream. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits.
- LATTE 12 oz$4.55
Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.
- MISTO 12 oz$4.10
A coffee drink made with equal parts of brewed coffee and steamed milk. Rather than using espresso as the base, we use our proprietary brewed coffee.
- MOCHA 12 oz$4.85
A mocha is simply a caffe latte with chocolate added to create a rich and flavorful blend of chocolate, milk, and espresso. Whipped cream, as always, is optional.
- WHITE MOCHA 12 oz$4.85
This drink is the same as the Mocha, but instead of the chocolate sauce, we use white chocolate sauce.
- AMERICANO 16 oz$4.15
- BREWED COFFEE 16 oz$2.85
- CAPPUCCINO 16 oz$4.85
- CARAMEL MACHIATTO 16oz$5.05
- ESPRESSO CON PANNA 16 oz$3.45
- ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 16 oz$3.45
- FLAT WHITE 16 oz$4.85
- HOT CHOCOLATE 16 oz$4.35
- LATTE 16oz$4.85
- MISTO 16 oz$4.50
- MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
- WHITE MOCHA 16 oz$5.05
- DECAF BREWED COFFEE 16 oz$2.85
- AMERICANO 20 oz$4.55
- BREWED COFFEE 20 oz$3.15
- CAPPUCCINO 20 oz$5.15
- ESPRESSO CON PANNA 20 oz$3.95
- ESPRESSO MACCHIATO 20 oz$3.95
