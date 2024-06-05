This restaurant does not have any images
marcellos restaurant 33 Fifth Avenue
33 Fifth Avenue
Pelham, NY 10803
ANTIPASTI
ZUPPA E INSALATE
WOOD FIRED PIZZA
HAMBURGERS
MACARONI
- Tortellini$23.00
Basil Pesto Sauce,light cream sauce with Shaved Parmesan cheese
- Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe$23.00
Fresh Ground pepper, white wine, parmesan, butter.
- Cavatelli$24.00
Sundried tomatoes,broccoli rabe,cannellini beans, olive oil in a garlic butter sauce.
- Pappardelle Al Ragu$27.00
Braised short ribs, fresh herbs, plum tomatoes in a mushroom sauce.
- Linguini Primavera$24.00
Zucchini,yellow squash, carrots,cherry tomatoes in a garlic white wine sauce.
- Lobster Rigatoni$27.00
Lobster,Shrimp,spinach in a garlic white wine sauce.
- Fettuccini Alfredo$24.00
Served with grilled shrimp & Spinach
- Tagliatelle Bolognese$23.00
Beef&Veal Rags topped with Parmesan Cheese
- Homemade Lasagna$24.00
Beef & Veal Rags, Bechamel Sauce,Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.
- Seafood Linguine Fra Diavolo$30.00
Linguini Pasta,clams,mussels,shrimpo,calamari in a light spicy tomato broth.
- Gnocchi Alla Sorrentino$23.00
Gnocchi served in tomato Sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
- Penne Al Salmone$26.00
Salmon Chunks, Green Peas, Sundried Tomatoes in a vodka sauce.
- Spaghetti Al Funghi$26.00
Green Peas, Shiitake mushrooms in a light cream sauce with touch of truffle oil.
SECONDI
- Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
served with spaghetti marinara.
- Chicken Francese$26.00
Served with spaghetti in a lemon sauce.
- Chicken Scarpariello$27.00
Chunks of chicken, sausage,cherry peppers,green & red peppers, served with mash potatoes and mixed veggies.
- Chicken Florentino$26.00
Sautéed spinach, mozzarella, chopped tomatoes ina. white wine sauce served with mash potatoes & mixed veggies.
- Veal Osso Bucco$38.00
Braised Veal shank served over saffron risotto.
- NY Steak$40.00
Pan-seared steak with Demi-glaze sauce served with mashed potatoes and asparagus.
- Costolette Brasate$36.00
Braised beef short ribs, served with roasted potatoes & asparagus.
- Ribeye$38.00
Pan-seared ribeye steak with fresh peppercorns, red wine & cream served with mashed potatoes & asparagus.
- Filet Mignon$42.00
Served with grilled asparagus & mashed potatoes.
- Grilled Lamb Chops$40.00
- Filet Of Sole Francese$27.00
Sole Filet in egg butter, sautéed in white wine sauce over spinach.
- Salmon Piccata$35.00
- Branzino$35.00