Wing King 455 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Westchester's Hottest Food Truck, order today!
Location
455 Main Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pappous + Yia Yia's Kouzina - 6 Division Street
No Reviews
6 Division Street New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Rochelle
AJ's Burgers - Homemade Experience with Passion & Love
4.6 • 1,499
542 North Avenue New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurant
More near New Rochelle