Wing King 455 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

455 Main Street

New Rochelle, NY 10801

Order Again

Starters

Wings (6 Piece)

$11.95

Traditional and boneless wings. 6 pieces. Pick one of our sauces or dry rubs.

Pimento Mac n' Cheese Fritters (5 Piece)

$9.95

Spicy. Sharp cheddar, white cheddar cheese, pimentos, garlic, hot sauce, panko bread crumbs, chipotle mayo.

Mozzarella Half Moons (4)

$9.95

Fried mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning, marinara.

Pretzel Bites (12 pcs)

$9.95

Served with a side of Boston lager beer cheese.

Sliders

$8.95

Buffalo Fries

$6.95

Crispy fries tossed in buffalo wing dry rub served with homemade blue cheese for dipping.

Fancy Fries

$9.95

Spicy. Fries tossed in white truffle oil, topped with grated imported parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with spicy aioli for dipping.

King Fries

$8.95

Fries topped with mild sauce, blue cheese, blue cheese crumbles and diced parsley.

Buffalo Shrimp (6 Pieces)

$9.95

Chicken Fingers (3 pcs)

$9.95

Chicken tenders, honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Nashville Hot Chicken Fingers (3 pcs)

$9.95

Nashville chicken fingers, side of blue cheese or ranch for dipping

Classic Fries

$5.95

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.95

Beer Cheese Fries

$7.95

Crabby Fries

$7.95

Burgers

Classic Burger

$8.95

Veggie Burger

$8.95

Sliders & Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sliders (2pcs)

$8.95

Nashville Hot Sliders (2 pcs)

$8.95

914 Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Cheese Burger Sliders (2 pcs)

$8.95

Hot Dogs

Plain Dogs (2)

$7.95

Bacon Cheese Dogs (2)

$10.95

Single Hot Dog

$3.95

Cheese Dog

$4.95

Beverages

Classic Coke Can

$2.95

Diet Coke Can

$2.95

Sprite Can

$2.95

Water Bottle

$2.95

Ice Tea Can

$2.95

Apple Juice

$1.95

$5 beverage

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Westchester's Hottest Food Truck, order today!

Location

455 Main Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Directions

