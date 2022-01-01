Rye restaurants you'll love

Rye's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Rye restaurants

Milton Point Provisions image

 

Milton Point Provisions

615 Milton Road, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Addie's Mac n’ Cheese$5.00
Pint or Quart
Kale Caeser Salad$12.00
Kale and Parmesan Cheese served with MPP's Creamy Caesar Dressing on the side
Olde Rye Classic Burger$10.00
Wood-Fired 6oz. Patty, MPP Special Sauce, on a Potato Bun. Served with Crinkle Cut Fries
More about Milton Point Provisions
Village Social RYE image

 

Village Social RYE

67 Purchase Street, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wok Style Salmon Bowl$24.00
spinach \\ scallions \\ crispy shallots \\ rice
Social Wings$14.00
buffalo or vietnamese lime glaze with peanuts
Kale & Quinoa Fried Rice$17.00
egg \\ avocado oil \\ crispy shallots \\ yuzu-soy
More about Village Social RYE
Aurora image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Aurora

60 Purchase St, Rye

Avg 5 (1766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Milanese$27.00
baby arugula and tomato salad - fresh mozzarella - lemon olive oil
Mixed Salad$14.00
balsamic and lemon vinaigrette - shaved Grana Padano
Chicken Parmesan$27.00
with side of pasta Pomodoro
More about Aurora
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

411 Theodore Fremd, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Veggie Burger$6.00
Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings
More about Sebastians
50 Purchase Street image

 

50 Purchase Street

50 Purchase Street, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 50 Purchase Street
Longfords Rye image

 

Longfords Rye

4 Elm Place, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Longfords Rye
Al Dente image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Al Dente

7 Elm Pl, Rye

Avg 4.5 (777 reviews)
Takeout
More about Al Dente

