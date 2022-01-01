Rye restaurants you'll love
Rye's top cuisines
Must-try Rye restaurants
Milton Point Provisions
615 Milton Road, Rye
|Popular items
|Addie's Mac n’ Cheese
|$5.00
Pint or Quart
|Kale Caeser Salad
|$12.00
Kale and Parmesan Cheese served with MPP's Creamy Caesar Dressing on the side
|Olde Rye Classic Burger
|$10.00
Wood-Fired 6oz. Patty, MPP Special Sauce, on a Potato Bun. Served with Crinkle Cut Fries
Village Social RYE
67 Purchase Street, Rye
|Popular items
|Wok Style Salmon Bowl
|$24.00
spinach \\ scallions \\ crispy shallots \\ rice
|Social Wings
|$14.00
buffalo or vietnamese lime glaze with peanuts
|Kale & Quinoa Fried Rice
|$17.00
egg \\ avocado oil \\ crispy shallots \\ yuzu-soy
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Aurora
60 Purchase St, Rye
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Milanese
|$27.00
baby arugula and tomato salad - fresh mozzarella - lemon olive oil
|Mixed Salad
|$14.00
balsamic and lemon vinaigrette - shaved Grana Padano
|Chicken Parmesan
|$27.00
with side of pasta Pomodoro
Sebastians
411 Theodore Fremd, Rye
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
|Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
|Veggie Burger
|$6.00
Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings
50 Purchase Street
50 Purchase Street, Rye
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.