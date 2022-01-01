Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Village Social RYE

No reviews yet

67 Purchase Street

Rye, NY 10580

Popular Items

Wok Style Salmon Bowl
Crispy Chicken Bowl
Kale & Quinoa Fried Rice

Small Plates & Appetizers

Saigon Spareribs

$16.00

sesame seeds \ scallion \ hoisin bbq \ slaw

Roasted Pepper Hummus

$13.00

preserved lemon/ middle eastern spice/ crudite

Burnt End Hanger Steak

$15.00

citrus chimichurri \ peanut chili oil \ yuzu chimichuri

Pastrami Eggrolls

$14.00

sauerkraut \ swiss \ russian

Avocado Toast

$15.00

romesco \ burrata \ pine nut pesto verde

Polenta Bites

$9.00

brown butter \ honey

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

peanut chili oil \ cilantro \ crispy shallots

Social Wings

$14.00

buffalo or vietnamese lime glaze with peanuts

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

tomato salt

From The Sea

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

avocado \ micro cilantro \ wonton chips

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

white wine \ shallots \ garlic butter \ parsley \grilled filone

Salty Pretzel Tuna

$16.00

kimchee aioli \ scallions

Poke Fritter

$15.00

avocado \ tamari glaze scallions \ micro cilantro

Fried Calamari

$16.00

amalfi aioli/ lemon

Salads

Simple Arugula Salad

$12.00

shaved parm / saba / lemon vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

whipped goat cheese/ range / mint/ hazelnuts/ citrus vinaigrette

Little Gem Caesar

$15.00

parmesan \ croutons

Classic Greek Salad

$14.00

cucumber \ tomato \ kalamata olives \ onion \ lettuce \ barrel aged feta \ zaatar spice vinaigrette

Mother's Grain Salad

$15.00

arugula \ frisee \ wheat berries \ quinoa \ cucumber \ onion \ olives \ tomato \raisins\ hazelnuts \ yogurt \ lemon vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$15.00

romaine \ grapes \ blue cheese \ tomato \ bacon \ egg \ red onion \ sunflower seeds \ creamy mustard dressing

Pizza

Funghi Formaggio Pizza

$18.00

fontina/ mozz/ pecorino/ ricotta/ mushrooms/ garlic chili oil

Margherita

$15.00

san marzano tomato \ mozzarella \ basil

Goat Cheese Pizza

$17.00

pistachio \ honey drizzle \ sea salt

Dare Devil

$17.00

san marzano tomato \ capicola \ mozzarella \ pecorino \ cherry peppers \ sriracha honey

Sunny-Side Egg Pizza

$18.00

san marzano \ prosciutto \ truffles

By Hand

Crispy Kale & Avocado Tacos

$17.00

corn \ cilantro \ lime \ guajillo pepper \ smoked cashew salsa

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

cheddar \ sourdough \ fries

Wild Fish Tacos

$19.00

avocado \ cilantro \ creme fraiche \ japanese aioli \ pico de gallo

Plant Burger

$17.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

potato roll \ spicy honey \ aioli \ pickles \ fries

Village Burger

$14.00

lettuce \ tomato \ onion \ fries

Vintage Burger Batch

$18.00

aged NY cheddar \ vidalia onions \ umami aioli \ fries

Steak Sandwich

$23.00

manchego \ vidalia onion \ sambal aioli \ fries

Bowls & Pasta

Wok Style Salmon Bowl

$24.00

spinach \ scallions \ crispy shallots \ rice

Soy Chicken Rice Bowl

$19.00

spinach \ sesame seeds\ crispy shallots \ rice

Steak Rice Bowl

$23.00

sunny side up egg\ scallions \ chili condiment \ rice \ red dragon sauce

Tuna Poke Bowl

$26.00

jasmine rice \ yuzu pickles \ avocado \ spicy mayo \ shiso \ tobiko \ eel sauce

Cauliflower Curry

$18.00

jasmine rice/ cilantro/ tzatziki

Garganelli Bolognese

$21.00

garganelli pasta \ sofrito \ veal-pork-beef ragu \ parmesan

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.00

scallion chestnut sauce/ crispy sage/ dried cranberries/ brown butter/ parm

Kale & Quinoa Fried Rice

$17.00

egg \ avocado oil \ crispy shallots \ yuzu-soy

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$19.00

indonesian chili \ creamy japanese sauce \ pickles \ cilantro

Entrees

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

delicata squash/ radicchio/ farrotto brown butter miso

Grilled Bronzino

$29.00

fennel/ crispy fingerling potatoes/ preserved lemon/ green olive tapenade

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$25.00

autumn vegetables/ garnet yams/ mojo picon

Slow- Cooked Skirt Steak

$29.00

prosciutto \ chili rub \ potatoes \ shishitos

Red Miso Pork Belly

$28.00

spinach/ soy sauce/ pickled shallots/ wonton crisps/ sesame seeds/ rice

24 Hour Short Rib

$31.00

caio e pepe fregola/ baby carrots/ red wine jus

Seasonal Vegetables

Delicata Squash

$11.00

pepitas/ fall spices/ px vinegar

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

honey \ parmesan

Crispy Broccoli

$11.00

smoked cashew / pickled shallots / vegan ranch

Wood Fired Carrots

$11.00

za'tar spiced/ dill/ honey

Sauteed Button Mushrooms

garlic / scallions / salsa verde

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

garlic aioli/ pickled shallots/ saba/ raisins

Specials

Corn Chowder

Cheddar Cheese/ Crispy Bacon/ Croutons

Shrimp Dumplings

Thai Chili/ Cilantro

Tequila Lime Wings

Cilantro

Barbacoa Pork Tacos

Guajillo/ Pickled Shallots/ Cilantro/ Radish

Garganelli Gorgonzola

Mushrooms/ Parmesan/ Cream Sauce/ Truffle Oil

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

orecchiette pasta

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

with fries

Kids Bolognese

$15.00

garganelli pasta \ beef\ pork \ veal \ parmesan

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

with fries

Kids Pasta

$12.00

orecchiette pasta with choice of marinara or butter sauce

Kids Pizza

$12.00

sauce and mozzarella

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

with fries

Sides & Veggies

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Side of Cauliflower

$7.00

Side of Chicken

$8.00

grilled chicken breast

Side FF

$7.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

steamed white rice

Side of Spinach

$7.00

garlic and oil saute

Side Branzino

$14.00

Side of Truffle Fries

$10.00

Side of Steak

$12.00

grilled skirt steak

Side of Shrimp

$10.00

seasoned and grilled

Side of Salmon

$10.00

grilled salmon filet

Side of Quinoa

$6.00

Side Plant Protein

$10.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Dessert

Waffle Cone Brownie

Salted Caramel Pie

$11.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$11.00

strawberry jam / mint

Flourless Almond Date Cake

$11.00

raisins \ cashews \vanilla ice cream

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

67 Purchase Street, Rye, NY 10580

Directions

