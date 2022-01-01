Village Social RYE
67 Purchase Street
Rye, NY 10580
Small Plates & Appetizers
Saigon Spareribs
sesame seeds \ scallion \ hoisin bbq \ slaw
Roasted Pepper Hummus
preserved lemon/ middle eastern spice/ crudite
Burnt End Hanger Steak
citrus chimichurri \ peanut chili oil \ yuzu chimichuri
Pastrami Eggrolls
sauerkraut \ swiss \ russian
Avocado Toast
romesco \ burrata \ pine nut pesto verde
Polenta Bites
brown butter \ honey
Chicken Dumplings
peanut chili oil \ cilantro \ crispy shallots
Social Wings
buffalo or vietnamese lime glaze with peanuts
Shishito Peppers
tomato salt
From The Sea
Salads
Simple Arugula Salad
shaved parm / saba / lemon vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad
whipped goat cheese/ range / mint/ hazelnuts/ citrus vinaigrette
Little Gem Caesar
parmesan \ croutons
Classic Greek Salad
cucumber \ tomato \ kalamata olives \ onion \ lettuce \ barrel aged feta \ zaatar spice vinaigrette
Mother's Grain Salad
arugula \ frisee \ wheat berries \ quinoa \ cucumber \ onion \ olives \ tomato \raisins\ hazelnuts \ yogurt \ lemon vinaigrette
Chopped Salad
romaine \ grapes \ blue cheese \ tomato \ bacon \ egg \ red onion \ sunflower seeds \ creamy mustard dressing
Pizza
Funghi Formaggio Pizza
fontina/ mozz/ pecorino/ ricotta/ mushrooms/ garlic chili oil
Margherita
san marzano tomato \ mozzarella \ basil
Goat Cheese Pizza
pistachio \ honey drizzle \ sea salt
Dare Devil
san marzano tomato \ capicola \ mozzarella \ pecorino \ cherry peppers \ sriracha honey
Sunny-Side Egg Pizza
san marzano \ prosciutto \ truffles
By Hand
Crispy Kale & Avocado Tacos
corn \ cilantro \ lime \ guajillo pepper \ smoked cashew salsa
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
cheddar \ sourdough \ fries
Wild Fish Tacos
avocado \ cilantro \ creme fraiche \ japanese aioli \ pico de gallo
Plant Burger
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
potato roll \ spicy honey \ aioli \ pickles \ fries
Village Burger
lettuce \ tomato \ onion \ fries
Vintage Burger Batch
aged NY cheddar \ vidalia onions \ umami aioli \ fries
Steak Sandwich
manchego \ vidalia onion \ sambal aioli \ fries
Bowls & Pasta
Wok Style Salmon Bowl
spinach \ scallions \ crispy shallots \ rice
Soy Chicken Rice Bowl
spinach \ sesame seeds\ crispy shallots \ rice
Steak Rice Bowl
sunny side up egg\ scallions \ chili condiment \ rice \ red dragon sauce
Tuna Poke Bowl
jasmine rice \ yuzu pickles \ avocado \ spicy mayo \ shiso \ tobiko \ eel sauce
Cauliflower Curry
jasmine rice/ cilantro/ tzatziki
Garganelli Bolognese
garganelli pasta \ sofrito \ veal-pork-beef ragu \ parmesan
Butternut Squash Ravioli
scallion chestnut sauce/ crispy sage/ dried cranberries/ brown butter/ parm
Kale & Quinoa Fried Rice
egg \ avocado oil \ crispy shallots \ yuzu-soy
Crispy Chicken Bowl
indonesian chili \ creamy japanese sauce \ pickles \ cilantro
Entrees
Pan Seared Salmon
delicata squash/ radicchio/ farrotto brown butter miso
Grilled Bronzino
fennel/ crispy fingerling potatoes/ preserved lemon/ green olive tapenade
1/2 Roasted Chicken
autumn vegetables/ garnet yams/ mojo picon
Slow- Cooked Skirt Steak
prosciutto \ chili rub \ potatoes \ shishitos
Red Miso Pork Belly
spinach/ soy sauce/ pickled shallots/ wonton crisps/ sesame seeds/ rice
24 Hour Short Rib
caio e pepe fregola/ baby carrots/ red wine jus
Seasonal Vegetables
Delicata Squash
pepitas/ fall spices/ px vinegar
Sweet Potato Fries
honey \ parmesan
Crispy Broccoli
smoked cashew / pickled shallots / vegan ranch
Wood Fired Carrots
za'tar spiced/ dill/ honey
Sauteed Button Mushrooms
garlic / scallions / salsa verde
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
garlic aioli/ pickled shallots/ saba/ raisins
Specials
Corn Chowder
Cheddar Cheese/ Crispy Bacon/ Croutons
Shrimp Dumplings
Thai Chili/ Cilantro
Tequila Lime Wings
Cilantro
Barbacoa Pork Tacos
Guajillo/ Pickled Shallots/ Cilantro/ Radish
Garganelli Gorgonzola
Mushrooms/ Parmesan/ Cream Sauce/ Truffle Oil
Kids Menu
Mac & Cheese
orecchiette pasta
Chicken Fingers
with fries
Kids Bolognese
garganelli pasta \ beef\ pork \ veal \ parmesan
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
with fries
Kids Pasta
orecchiette pasta with choice of marinara or butter sauce
Kids Pizza
sauce and mozzarella
Grilled Cheese
with fries
Sides & Veggies
Side Broccoli
Side of Cauliflower
Side of Chicken
grilled chicken breast
Side FF
Side of Rice
steamed white rice
Side of Spinach
garlic and oil saute
Side Branzino
Side of Truffle Fries
Side of Steak
grilled skirt steak
Side of Shrimp
seasoned and grilled
Side of Salmon
grilled salmon filet
Side of Quinoa
Side Plant Protein
Side Bacon
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
67 Purchase Street, Rye, NY 10580