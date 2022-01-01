Rye American restaurants you'll love

Milton Point Provisions image

 

Milton Point Provisions

615 Milton Road, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Addie's Mac n’ Cheese$5.00
Pint or Quart
Kale Caeser Salad$12.00
Kale and Parmesan Cheese served with MPP's Creamy Caesar Dressing on the side
Olde Rye Classic Burger$10.00
Wood-Fired 6oz. Patty, MPP Special Sauce, on a Potato Bun. Served with Crinkle Cut Fries
More about Milton Point Provisions
Village Social RYE image

 

Village Social RYE

67 Purchase Street, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wok Style Salmon Bowl$24.00
spinach \\ scallions \\ crispy shallots \\ rice
Social Wings$14.00
buffalo or vietnamese lime glaze with peanuts
Kale & Quinoa Fried Rice$17.00
egg \\ avocado oil \\ crispy shallots \\ yuzu-soy
More about Village Social RYE
50 Purchase Street image

 

50 Purchase Street

50 Purchase Street, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 50 Purchase Street

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rye

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

