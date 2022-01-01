Salmon in Rye
Rye restaurants that serve salmon
Milton Point Provisions
615 Milton Road, Rye
|Wood Fired Salmon
|$34.00
Citrus Marinated Wood Fired Salmon, Sautéed Yellow Oyster Mushrooms, Grilled Asparagus, Citrus Beurre Blanc
Village Social RYE
67 Purchase Street, Rye
|Wok Style Salmon Bowl
|$24.00
spinach \\ scallions \\ crispy shallots \\ rice
|Side of Salmon
|$10.00
grilled salmon filet
|Mediterranean Salmon
|$28.00
tomato coulis \\ corn succotash \\ radish \\ pea shoots