Salmon in Rye

Rye restaurants
Toast

Rye restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Milton Point Provisions

615 Milton Road, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Fired Salmon$34.00
Citrus Marinated Wood Fired Salmon, Sautéed Yellow Oyster Mushrooms, Grilled Asparagus, Citrus Beurre Blanc
More about Milton Point Provisions
Village Social RYE image

 

Village Social RYE

67 Purchase Street, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wok Style Salmon Bowl$24.00
spinach \\ scallions \\ crispy shallots \\ rice
Side of Salmon$10.00
grilled salmon filet
Mediterranean Salmon$28.00
tomato coulis \\ corn succotash \\ radish \\ pea shoots
More about Village Social RYE
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Aurora

60 Purchase St, Rye

Avg 5 (1766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Faroe Island Salmon$35.00
grilled asparagus - candy cane beets - ramp gremolata
Entree Salad with Salmon$35.00
Salmon Bowl$29.00
Summer vegetables - rice and quinoa - whipped avocado
More about Aurora

