Mussels in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Mussels
Rye restaurants that serve mussels
Village Social RYE
67 Purchase Street, Rye
No reviews yet
Steamed Mussels
$15.00
white wine \\ shallots \\ garlic butter \\ parsley \\grilled filone
More about Village Social RYE
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Aurora
60 Purchase St, Rye
Avg 5
(1766 reviews)
P.E.I Mussels
$17.00
fava beans - red curry cream - cilantro
More about Aurora
