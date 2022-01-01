Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in
Rye
/
Rye
/
Chicken Parmesan
Rye restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Milton Point Provisions
615 Milton Road, Rye
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmigiana With House Salad
$18.00
More about Milton Point Provisions
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Aurora
60 Purchase St, Rye
Avg 5
(1766 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan
$28.00
with side of pasta Pomodoro
More about Aurora
