50 Purchase Street NY, Rye [34]

sixpoint bengali ipa can

$6.00

IPA – Brooklyn, New York – 6.6% ABV - 12oz Can - The enhanced Sixpoint IPA formulation, first released in the summer of 2014 and uses a blend of new hop strains for a juicy, citrusy, piney hop slashing. It all started with an epic video game marathon back in 2004. Rocking blaze-orange homebrew, we saw the foam rings down the glass like tiger stripes. Thousands of batches and tweaks later, the BENGALI® still slashes. Tip in back and let gravity do the work. Game on!