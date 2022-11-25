  • Home
  • /
  • Rye
  • /
  • Ocean Prime Blue - 530 Milton Road
Main picView gallery

Ocean Prime Blue 530 Milton Road

review star

No reviews yet

530 Milton Road

Rye, NY 10580

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Tuna Tartar

$23.95

Smoked Salmon

$17.95

Burrata with Prosciutto

$22.95

Clams Oreganata

$22.95

Clams Casino

Clams Casino

$22.95

Crisp Canadian Bacon

$24.95

two pieces

Escargot

$22.95

Broiled Shrimp

$32.95

Lump Crab Meat with Bay Scallops

$29.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$23.95

Raw Clams

$20.95

Per 1/2 dozen

Raw Oysters

$22.95

Bluepoint, Kumanmoto, Beau Soleil Per 1/2 dozen

Caesar Salad

$17.95

Mixed Greens Salad

$17.95

House Ocean Blue Salad

$26.95

Raw Tower

$74.95

Hot Tower

$74.95

Meat & Poultry

Prime Sirloin Steak

$64.95

Ribeye

$74.95

Filet Mignon

$65.95

Porterhouse

$140.95

Sliced Steak

$32.95

Bordelaise Sauce with Fresh Mushrooms

Veal Chop

$55.95

Thick Cut

Rack Of Lamb

$65.95

Double Cut

Half Roasted Chicken

$49.95

Chicken Martini

$42.95

Fish

Chilean Sea Bass

$55.95

Potato Crusted

Tuna

$55.95

Blackened with Balsamic Glaze

Halibut

$55.95

Beurre Roque Sauce

Sea Scallops

$44.95

With Mashed Potatoes in Beurre Blanc Sauce

Lobster Tail With Shrimp

$59.95

With Shrimp in Scampi Sauce

Pasta

Linguini

$36.95

With White Clam Sauce

Seafood Risotto

$49.95

With Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

Trennette Truffle

$49.95

Side Dishes

Broccoli

$11.95

Spinach

$10.95

Asparagus

$11.95

Mushroom Caps

$11.95

Sauteed Onions

$10.95

Baked Potato

$9.95

Hash Brown Potato

$11.95

Mashed Potato

$10.95

Steak Fries

$9.95

Party Packs

75 Menu

$75.00

95 Menu

$95.00

150 Menu

$150.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava

$16.00

Creme Brûlée

$16.00

Napolian

$16.00

Profiteroles

$16.00

Cheesecake

$16.00

Ice Cream

$16.00

Sorbet

$16.00

Soufflé

$18.00

Tiramisu

$16.00

Chocolate Moose Cake

$16.00